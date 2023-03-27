WOBURN - Good News – spring has arrived!
The Woburn Conservation Commission is running its tree program!
Trees must be pre-ordered, and proof of Woburn residency is required to participate in the program.
For Order forms, go to the City of Woburn website and click on Tree Program.
Order Forms are also available from the Conservation Commission office. Order Forms with an accompanying check (payable to the City of Woburn) should be mailed to: Woburn Conservation Commission
Attn: Tree Program
10 Common Street
Woburn, MA 01801
Tree available is limited, so don't delay on placing your order! All tree orders must be received by 4:00 PM on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. If your selected tree variety has sold out, you will be contacted seeking a second choice.
Varieties include: Red Oak, Flowering Crabapple, Red Maple, and Thundercloud Plum. Trees are 1-inch caliper (dbh), and will be in containers. Prices range from 50 to 65 dollars.
Residents who order trees will need to provide their own transportation to get their tree home. The tree pick up date will be on Saturday, April 29, 2023, between 9:00AM and 10:30AM, at the City Hall parking lot at 10 Common Street.
