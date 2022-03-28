ASSISTANT SPEAKER OF THE U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES Katherine Clark was in Woburn at the former Hurld Elementary School off Bedford Road to visit the site of one of 10 water infrastructure and water resiliency projects being funded in the 2022 federal budget. The Hurld Park Green Infrastructure Project is expected to receiving $262,500 in federal funds. She is joined on Wednesday morning by (l-r) Ward 3 Councilor Jeff Dillon, City Council President Michael Concannon, Mayor Scott Galvin, State Rep. Richard Harggerty, and Catherine Pedemonti, MyRWA’s Environmental Resiliency Manager.(photo by Joe Brown)