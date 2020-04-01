WOBURN - The Woburn Mutual Aid Network has arrived at just about the right time to help out the Woburn Community get through through tough times during the coronavirus COPID-19 crisis.
With doors closed at places like the James L. McKeown Boys & Girls Club and North Suburban YMCA, as well as the Woburn Public Library, WMAN is here in full swing to help these groups stay together with their membership by way of the internet.
Sponsored by the Woburn-based Social Capital Inc., the battle cry is one where COVID-19 can be scary and isolating yet “you are not alone.” “We’re here to help” is their motto.
The president and founder of SCI David Crowley says, “We are working on some those to help vulnerable people in the community.” Also, SCI welcomes engaging volunteers to support those in need.
Basically, SCI in this time of crisis is focusing on community members who are able to help during this unprecedented public health crisis. To that end, they have set up a Facebook group called the Woburn SERV (SCI Engaging Resident Volunteers) https : //www.facebook.com/groups/Woburn SERV/ as well a web site sciwoburn.org/covid19 to facilitate the process. People can also call SCI for help at 781-935-2244 x 1.
SCI is collaborating with Woburn Welcomes and others to expedite this process and make help available to as as many people as soon as possible. More details will follow as they become available.
Woburn community members can post needs of their own or those they are aware of in their neighborhood or social circle and then through the FB group or website SCI can help match volunteers to the specified needs. SCI already has a large group of willing participants ready to help pick up groceries, do pharmacy runs or other essential errands.
Woburn has a large senior population that will be more at risk right now. There are also other populations such as those with compromised immune systems, diabetes and other existing health issues that will make it more dangerous for them to run basic errand in the community. “We are seeing great trends throughout Woburn and the world right now of kindness,” notes Crowley.
“Helping our neighbors is a great way to spread kindness,” Crowley adds. “If you are aware of friends or neighbors who have pressing needs, please contact SCI.”
The SERV initiative builds upon the Woburn Volunteers for Seniors program SCI has been implementing in partnership with the Woburn Senior Center. Woburn Welcomes has been involved in mutual support activities such as host in drives for the Tanner Closet program.
SCI is also encouraging people to clean up neighborhoods and parks. This will serve two purposes. Families are encouraged to go out for a walk together and pick up trash on the way. This could be a great way for families to be moving outside with a sense of purpose and all for the greater good of the community.
In this age of social media, positive trends can catch on like wildfire. Right now, more than ever we need a sense of community and hope. SCI is suggesting that people post their acts of kindness, neighborhood clean ups, volunteer deeds and other uplifting stories with #DistantButConnected. “Together we can help to create positivity during this difficult time,“ note SCI officials.
For more information about getting connected with any of SCI Woburn campaigns, reach out to Jenna Fancis at serv@socialcapitalinc.org.
