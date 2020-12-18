WOBURN - The owner of the old Woburn Printing building off of Everett Street recently revived a special permit request to rehab the 2.5-story office building.
On Tuesday night, the City Council voted to set up a public hearing for a petition from Everett Street Realty Trust principal Erik Kortz that seeks to convert the old printing shop into a residential complex with four units.
Kortz is affiliated with an ownership group, consisting of several contractors from Medford-based Stella Construction, which last May pulled a previous request to use the space for their business headquarters. The pitch, which was met with resistance from South End alderman Richard Gately, also called for the creation of a 900 square foot unit on the top floor of the 2.5-story building.
Reportedly eliminating the commercial element from the development, Kortz is now proposing to create four apartment units and wants permission to rely upon at least one satellite parking space in the Walnut Street parking lot for the project.
Set back a fair walk from Main Street and Woburn Center proper, the Everett Street property is oriented in the midst of a largely residential neighborhood that nonetheless sits within close proximity to public parking spaces in the Walnut Street lot.
For similar mixed-use redevelopments in the downtown area, builders have recently relied upon some of those municipal spots for new residential apartments. Such an arrangement is allowed with the payment of a $4,500-per unit use fee and the City Council authorization.
Situated in the downtown business zone, the 3,300 square foot structure dates back to 1974 and was occupied for years by Woburn Printing. Though sitting on a small non-conforming building lot, the property does have access to a linear driveway with at least three on-site parking spaces.
