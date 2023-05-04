WOBURN - A Winchester developer will reportedly cede control of a walkway off of Poole Street leading to the Altavesta School before breaking ground on a four-lot subdivision.
During the latest Planning Board meeting in City Hall, James Juliano, representing 43 Poole Street LLC, explained his clients plan to solve continued questions around the city’s rights to land behind his client’s 1.85-acre parcel by gifting the walkway and an adjoining sewer easement to the municipality.
Awaiting the submission of revised subdivision plans, the Planning Board ultimately continued the public hearing on the matter until its meeting on May 23.
The development team, which reportedly includes Wilmington engineer Frederick Russell and Weston builder Edward Hovsepian, is looking to construct three new homes on an oversized lot that contains a small three-bedroom home with frontage on Poole Street.
The 1.85-acre parcel, which is horseshoe shaped in that it wraps around an abutting home and contains extra frontage on Poole Street, also extends back to Winter Road. Per the current plan, the existing house would remain under the development plan, while the three new residences would be accessed from a new access road off of Winter Street that will end in a cul-de-sac.
During an initial Planning Board discussion about the project in March, Juliano explained that there were still outstanding questions around the nature of a sewer or drainage easement on the parcel by a paved walkway that snakes through a wetlands area and eventually pops out by the rear of the Altavesta School.
During last week’s gathering, he acknowledged that sometime in the late 1960s, the city appears to have initiated a land taking to construct a walkway. However, existing documentation regarding that action is unclear as to whether the involved land is indeed the same space where the paved walkway currently sits. By donating the land, the Pleasant Street attorney explained, all of those lingering legal questions will become moot.
“There was a taking back in the late 60s or early 70s for a walkway. I’m not sure it [includes] the area that is paved currently,” he explained. “The giving would give the walkway, the sewer easement, and all necessary areas around it to the city so it can control it in whatever manner it wants.”
The compromise over the paved walkway should settle perhaps the biggest concern cited by area abutters and Planning Board members during the initial public hearing on the petition.
However, as pointed out by Planner Michael Ventresca and Planning Director Tina Cassidy, there are still issues involving the placement of subdivision sidewalks and concerns about whether a proposed cul-de-sac entry off of Winter Street into the new development meets existing city requirements.
“There were a myriad of issues raised by various departments. One of them was the presumption with the first plan that [the main access] will be a short cul-de-sac. Engineering believes that would be an extension of Winter Street, so there are additional waivers required,” Cassidy said.
Juliano also pointed out that the development team are still finalizing water service details with DPW Superintendent Jay Duran, who is unsure about whether there is enough room to loop the proposed new connections.
According to Juliano, most of the recent feedback received from city officials will be incorporated into revised subdivision plans that he planned to bring to City Hall this week.
“Obviously, we’ll be getting plans into you in time for [us to give] a full presentation at [your next meeting on this petition],” the attorney promised. “There might be some small hangups, but the bulk of the city’s concerns will be addressed.”
