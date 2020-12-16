WOBURN - A judge refused to set bail for two men accused of an ambush-style murder of a Roslindale man after he ate dinner at Jake N' Joe's Sports Grille on Saturday night.
According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan's office, 34-year-old Plymouth resident Pauliasky Jean Francois and Hyde Park's Eric Mills, 29, were both ordered held without bail yesterday during their arraignment hearing in Woburn District Court on murder charges.
Both men are accused of gunning down 26-year-old Lloyd Borgella as he sat in his car outside of the popular Mishawum Road sports bar at approximately 9 p.m. on Saturday night, when the victim met up with an unidentified party for dinner.
Francois and Mills both pled not guilty on Monday to all charges levied against them in connection to the ambush killing of the victim, who succumbed to his injuries after being transported to an area hospital by Woburn firefighters for treatment.
In addition to murder, the two suspects have been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault with a dangerous weapon. They are both next due in court on Jan. 12, 2020 for a pretrial hearing.
Terrorized bystanders on Saturday told investigators that two men wildly fired off as many as 20 rounds at the victim just minutes after he finished dining at the Old Mishawum Road eatery that overlooks I-95 by Northern Bank & Trust and Dave & Busters.
Ryan and Woburn Police Chief Robert Rufo over the weekend both noted that the violence, which is not believed to be a random crime, broke out as a number of patrons were eating meals or waiting around the parking lot for a table during a peak Saturday night time for the eatery.
"Jake N Joe's was fairly busy last night with a lot of people coming and going, waiting for tables and that sort of thing…This is obviously the kind of thing that is terrifying," Ryan said during a Sunday press conference.
After first responders flooded the scene, witnesses told police that two male assailants jumped into a getaway car and sped off, apparently heading towards Industrial Parkway and School Street rather than the more direct route onto I-95 from Mishawum Road by the old Woburn Mall.
Police later located an abandoned car with fresh crash damage on New Boston Street, an industrial area off of Industrial Parkway that heads into North Woburn and Wilmington. A manhunt then ensued for the suspects, who were found about a half-mile away from the crash scene by I-95.
After apprehending both men, local and state police were observed combing through the area around the Woburn Senior Center and other sections of the neighborhood between Jake N' Joe's and the place along New Boston Street where the suspected getaway car was discovered.
The state's medical examiners office says the murder victim died from massive injuries caused by being shot at least 10 times.
Trying to calm an anxious public, Rufo on Sunday explained that though the violence was not random, neither the victim or the suspects appear to have any ties to Woburn or Jake N' Joe's restaurant.
According to police chief, it appears both suspects were drawn to the restaurant by happenstance, as the unidentified individual who ate dinner with the victim had selected the sports bar as a convenient place to meet up.
"There is no danger to the community," insisted the police chief. "Their roots are primarily from around Boston, and I guess [Jake N] Joe's was a convenient location for the party the victim met."
