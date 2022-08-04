WOBURN - The summer months should be a quiet time in the restaurant business as far as the names of restaurants, owners, managers and the like usually stabilize.
However, in the past 4-6 weeks, it has been a bit of swirl like musical chairs as new owners, managers and the like step in, especially in the downtown area and up along Mishawum Road in the Woburn Village (yes, formerly Woburn Mall) area.
A small example might be where the well-known manager Nicholas Srybny of the 99 Restaurant moved crosstown from 291 Mishawum Road to being manager of “the 99” at the Four Corners at 194 Cambridge Road. Also, Skye Sealey became the manager of 291 Mishawum Road after running one of the Billerica 99s for two years.
On another front, the area’s restaurant-goers noted the Ginger Root of Woburn at 486 Main St. has closed.
And on the same side of Main Street, the Wild Fox at 474-482 Main St. has been substantially remodeled inside after being the Black & Orange (‘er Tanner Tavern) for several years!
Also in the heart of the downtown, the popular Italian restaurant Fortunato’s Restaurant at 428 Main St. and congenial owner Fortunato Conte are gone.
The Woburn License Commission met just last week with Woburn attorney Mark Salvati who introduced the new owners under the named Ponte Restaurant Inc. dba Il Ponte Restaurant.
They voted to transfer the all alcoholic license on a 3-0 vote.The restaurant is located in the heart of Woburn Center.
In more activity, the Woburn Village on Mishawum Road next to the new Avalon apartment complexes was given two new restaurants and will soon appear as Cafe Nero at 290 Mishawum Road and Dave’s Hot Kitchen at 296 Mishawum Road. Both were given common victualer’s licenses, as representatives from each restaurant came to Woburn City Hall for their licenses.
Also in the area, the long-time Courtyard by Marriott became the Sonesta Select Woburn at 240 Mishawum Road a short time ago and sought an innkeepers license from the city and declined on an all alcoholic license but did keep their innkeepers and common victualers license.
A short time earlier, one restaurant opened while another closed its doors. The Olive Garden came forth for a new all-alcoholic and standup license at the former Red Robin site at 369 Washington St. in East Woburn while Krispy Krunch Chicken at 902 Main St. closed its doors permanently.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.