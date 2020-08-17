Woburn's 'green' COVID-19 ranking supports hybrid school plan

WOBURN - Woburn meets the COVID-19 transmission criteria needed for cities and towns to proceed with planning for a hybrid school reopening on Sept. 16.
In new standards set on Tuesday, after many neighboring communities had already made critical reopening decisions, officials from the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) set new criteria for determining when students should float between hybrid and full-remote learning models.
In particular, DESE now expects communities like Woburn to shift to a full remote learning plan whenever the number of active COVID-19 cases over a two-week reporting window exceeds 8 cases per 100,000 residents. The standard is linked to new state metrics and an associated color-coded map unveiled by Governor Charles Baker and the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH) earlier this week.
"It is our expectation that districts’ learning models will follow this color-coded metric unless there are extenuating circumstances identified after consultation with local boards of health. This includes reviewing additional metrics, such as whether cases are increasing or decreasing, the local test positivity rate, and other contextual factors," DESE Commissioner Jeffrey Riley explained in an Aug. 8 memo.
Though DESE reportedly issued the new reopening standards on Tuesday, the three-page advisory from Riley just became available for public inspection. Some critics are frustrated by the timing of the guidance, which was released the day after DESE had ordered school districts across the state to render a final decision about whether students would return to the classroom next month under hybrid models.
However, Woburn's School Committee, who obtained a waiver to render its reopening decision after that Aug. 10 deadline lapsed, was on Tuesday night able to consider the new DPH and DESE standards before backing Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley's recommendation to partially resume in-class learning next fall.
According to Mayor Scott Galvin, who addressed the School Committee earlier this week to voice his support of the hybrid proposal, he believes the new color-coded mapping system will make it much easier for the city to gauge when new COVID-19 clusters warrant the temporary or permanent closure of school facilities.
"It's very encouraging. It gives the city a lot of flexibility to adjust as we need between hybrid and remote," said Galvin. "Everything could change. We all realize we don't control the virus. It goes at its own speed. But right now, we're at that point where we've had 19 cases over the past two weeks. That's an average of about 1.3 cases per day and it would put us in that green or full hybrid model."
The new novel coronavirus outbreak metrics, which will be embedded in a weekly community-by-community report released every Wednesday afternoon, will also include information on the total case counts, new cases over the past 14 days, the number of residents being tested, and the percentage of individuals who test positive during a two-week window.
However, the color-coded ranking of white, green, yellow, or red will be based upon the average daily incidence rate per 100,000 residents over the previous 14 days. Communities with less than five total case will be assigned a white color, while incidence rates of under four are coded green.
Yellow classifications are for cities and towns with between 4 and 8 cases, while the worst ranking, a red designation, will be assigned to any community with an incidence rate of eight or higher.
As of this week, Woburn is labeled as a "green" community.
According to DESE, school districts with the worst "red" classification should automatically be shifting to a full-remote learning program. Those with a yellow or better are encouraged to stick with a hybrid model, though DESE does grant local school officials some leeway to transition into a remote learning setting if a yellow classification is given.
"While districts and schools may choose to make immediate adjustments to initial fall reopening plans based on this data, districts may also wait for multiple data reports and allow for further time for consultation before making these updates," Riley advised area superintendents and School Committees in his Tuesday memo.
"We understand that local school committees and governing boards, working with district and school leaders, have recently finalized or are about to finalize initial fall reopening plans. We expect these updated metrics and related guidance will support your decision-making both for school reopening and throughout the year if we encounter changing circumstances," the education commissioner later remarked.
Poor leadership?
The sole person to vote against putting Woburn in a hybrid learning plan on Sept. 16, School Committee member Andrew Lipsett lambasted state leaders for consistently issuing untimely, confusing, and sometimes contradictory guidance about school reopening over the past several months.
According to Lipsett, he had nothing but high praises for Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley and the dozens of administrators and educators who have labored around the clock to implement last-minute and every changing state mandates in regards to COVID-19 protocols and prevention measures. However, he believed that in spite of that breakneck pace, there are still far too many unanswered questions the district's hybrid reopening plan to risk the placement of students and teachers within classroom settings next month.
"Only today did DESE and the governor release guidance on [transition] metrics. Amazingly, that was done after most districts had already voted on which plan to implement," bemoaned Lipsett, incredulous at the idea that such an important decision was issued so late in the process.
The School Committee member later tried to convince his peers to implement a phased-in hybrid model, in which high-needs pupils would return to the classroom in early. Then other age groups would slowly be introduced back into classroom settings once the city established a clear set of data-based guidelines that measured COVID-19 transmission risks within the community and its school buildings. The community-based standards would also deem when students would be pulled out of schools and placed into remote learning plans.
According to Lipsett, until clear virus transmission thresholds are established — which measure more than just one data point — he could not in good conscience support the hybrid plan as proposed.
"We could set dates to advance to a next stage under a phased-in model and assess that our numbers show wer're heading in the right direction," he explained.
"We're putting all of our students back in class and potentially stressing a system where we don't have a safety net," Lipsett later warned. "The unspoken secret is that we are expecting a spike in cases in the fall. Is it better to explode [all of our] students and teachers to that before pivoting to a remote program [or only a portion under a phased-in approach]?"
Though the superintendent said his office could establish a phased-in plan, Lipsett's attempt to switch the reopening model was not seconded by any of his colleagues. School Committee member Dr. John Wells did appear intrigued by the concept, but was hesitant to back a model that has not been examined in detail by central office administrators.
