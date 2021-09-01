WOBURN - The School Committee on Thursday will consider a proposal from Mayor Scott Galvin to require the district’s educators and other staffers to either get a COVID-19 vaccination or otherwise submit to regular testing.
According to the agenda posted in advance of Thursday night’s regular meeting, which will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Joyce Middle School conference room, the mayor is asking the elected officials to impose the same mandatory testing or vaccination policy that will apply to all other city workers effective Sept. 6.
Though Galvin is involved with contract negotiations with the school department’s various employee unions, the School Committee retains jurisdiction and must approve any policies that apply to the district’s workforce.
It’s unclear whether the School Committee can unilaterally impose a vaccine or testing requirement without negotiating such a change in working conditions with the Woburn Teachers Association (WTA) and other collective bargaining groups.
Though the Mass. Teachers Association (MTA) earlier this month announced it supports the implementation of vaccine mandates for all students and staff, its unknown if Woburn’s local union agrees with that stance.
Under the city’s newest COVID-19 protocols for its workforce, which were unveiled earlier this month, all City Hall staffers will be required to either submit proof of being fully vaccinated against the contagion or otherwise agree to regular testing. The policy will also presumably apply to all other municipal workers who interact regularly with the public, regardless of whether they work directly in City Hall or elsewhere in the community.
""Your cooperation and support of [the city’s efforts to protect the general public from COVID-19 to date] have been vital to our success. Thank you,” Galvin reportedly wrote in a recent message to employees about the new vaccine or testing rules. “Unfortunately, notwithstanding our efforts, numbers in the City and across the state are trending upwards. At this time, our best tool to prevent the spread of the virus is the COVID-19 vaccine,” he added in his memo to City Hall staffers.
Shortly after news of the policy began spreading, Galvin indicated that those who refuse the vaccine will have to be tested at least once a week for COVID-19. Those who fail to adhere to the new policy will face strict disciplinary actions that could include termination from employment.
Further details about the policy, including information as to whether those with valid medical reasons and religious objections will be allowed to apply for an exemption from the vaccine/testing mandate, are expected to be delved into further during Thursday night’s discussion before the School Committee.
Also related to the city’s ongoing efforts to combat the pandemic, the School Committee on Thursday night expects to vote on a final masking policy for the 2021-2022 school year.
Much of the School Committee’s ability to craft a district-specific facial covering policy was stripped away from it last week, when Mass. Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley imposed a statewide universal masking mandate for students, staffers, and visitors who are within any public school building.
Under the state order, all persons aged five and older must wear masks when indoors, though the state has added several exceptions to the policy that include:
• Circumstances where students are receiving special education services or engaged in foreign language electives;
• When students are eating breakfast or lunch in cafeterias;
• and during scheduled “masking breaks”.
The School Committee can still technically implement a more strict facial covering policy that requires those under age 5 in preschool programs to wear masks.
Several neighboring towns have already imposed such a policy.
