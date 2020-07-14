Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.