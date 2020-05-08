WOBURN - Yet another local resident tragically succumbed to a COVID-19 infection in recent days, as recently released data again shows a slowing rate of new case transmissions across Woburn.
On Thursday afternoon, the Board of Health received word about the latest COVID-19 related fatality, which brings the community's overall death toll to 21. Woburn, which crossed the 400 case threshold two days ago, now has a total of 408 local residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
In spite of that tragic news, the latest statistics suggest that the rate of new infections is slowing within the city.
While Woburn has confirmed hundreds of new COVID-19 cases and recorded a number of deaths throughout April and early May, the pace of the outbreak has been decelerating on a weekly basis during that same timeframe.
Since last Wednesday, when there were 328 confirmed COVID-19 cases within the community, the number of new residents to test positive for COVID-19 has climbed by roughly 24 percent. In comparison, during the last week of April, new weekly infections had jumped by 37.4 percent over a similar 7-day reporting period.
The contrast is even more dramatic when examining data from late March and early April, when case numbers were doubling and tripling. As an example, in the two-week period between March 24 and April 7, the overall number of local residents to test positive for COVID-19 spiked from three to 79 cases. A week later on April 14, new cases jumped by almost 65 percent to 121 confirmed infections.
Many public health officials also expressed optimism about a similar slowing trend happening across Massachusetts, as the number of daily confirmed cases appears to be dropping while the state's testing capabilities are growing.
Since April 25, when public health officials confirmed 2,379 new daily COVID-19 cases, the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH) has seen daily positive test results drop below the 2,000-case threshold for all but one day.
By contrast, during a 17-day period that began on April 9 —when the state for the first time recorded at least 2,000 daily new positive test results — DPH confirmed it had exceeded 2,000 daily cases on 10 occasions. As of late, the number of hospitalized patients due to COVID-19 has stayed below the April 20 peak of 3,965 medical facility admittances.
As of Wednesday, more than 4,552 people had died from COVID-19 across the state. With a total of 73,721 novel coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, the viral infection has been especially fatal for elderly residents.
Given the risk posed to the elderly and those with chronic pre-existing health conditions, city officials have urged citizens to rigidly observe social-distancing protocols and stay-at-home advisory issued by Mass. Governor Charles Baker.
Also this week, Mayor Scott Galvin's office offered clarification around the state's new facial covering order, which became effective on Wednesday. As Galvin's office stressed, masks of cloth facial coverings like bandanas should be worn by all residents in the city under the following circumstances:
• When inside or waiting in line outside of grocery stores, pharmacies, and other retail stores;
• While providing or using the services of any taxi, car, livery, ride-sharing, or similar service;
On any form of public transit, including train or bus; and
• When in an enclosed or semi-enclosed transit stop or waiting area.
"The use of a mask does not replace important social distancing measures. All individuals must continue to maintain more than six feet of distance from other people, wash hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and stay home when sick," the mayor and local public health officials emphasized on Thursday.
City officials have also reminded residents that the governor's fask-mask order does not apply to children under two or to any individual with a medical condition that inhibits the safe use of a mask. Public health experts, who encourage residents can make their own masks, say masks should fit securely against the side of a wearer's face, be secured with ties or ear loops, and consist of a material that allows individuals to safely breath without restriction or difficulty.
"Per COVID-19 order No. 31, violations of the masking order shall be punished in the following manner: (a) the first offense shall result in a warning and (b) the second or subsequent offense may result in a civil citation and a fine of up to $300," local leaders advised residents on Thursday.
"For information on how to make your own masks please visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/DIY-cloth-face-covering-instructions.pdf," the prepared statement from the mayor's office added.
