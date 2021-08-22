WOBURN - The City Council recently positioned itself to sanction a series of proposed land takings in North Woburn that require action before state contractors break ground on the $23.5 million New Boston Street Bridge project.
During their most recent gathering in City Hall, the council voted unanimously to “lay on the table” the proposed order from Mayor Scott Galvin, who has set aside $1.2 million in this year’s capital budget in order to cover the costs associated with securing temporary and permanent easement rights from a number of private landlords.
Before being approved by the aldermen, there must be two readings regarding of the order. In order to meet a Sept. 3 deadline for finalizing the legal agreements with New Boston Street landowners, the mayor intends to call for a special meeting of the council on Sept. 1 for a final vote.
Under normal circumstances, any proposal involving land takings would be referred to the council’s Infrastructure and Public Lands Committee for further scrutiny. However, due to the importance of the New Boston Street project to the city, City Council President Edward Tedesco convinced his colleagues for forego that review.
In an Aug. 5 letter to the council explaining the genesis of the land taking proposals, Galvin explained the land access deals are the last remaining obstacle to breaking ground on a project that is considered pivotally important to the local economy.
The mayor also elaborated that in most circumstances, the city is looking to secure temporary land use rights so that contractors can stage equipment and materials and provide clear access to the work site. For those temporary easements, the city’s rights would expire after a five-year period.
At least one of the permanent easements will result in the loss of a handful of parking spaces for a private landowner at 317 New Boston St., but as city officials point out, the abutter will also benefit from the bridge construction by obtaining direct access to the new right-of-way. For all of the arrangements, land owners will retain the right to use the easements, so long as that “use does not interfere with or impair the city’s rights in said permanent easements.”
Earlier this summer, state officials from the Mass. Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced that a private contractor could break ground on the long-awaited project as soon as this month.
The original New Boston Street Bridge, which connected an industrial area in North Woburn to East Woburn by Commerce Way, was destroyed in a fire nearly a half-century ago.
The new bridge is expected to divert as many as 17,000 vehicles per day away from smaller residential side streets in North Woburn and neighborhoods in nearby Wilmington that lead to the industrial district.
