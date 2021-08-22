Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High around 80F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.