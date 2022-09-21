WOBURN - City officials this summer retained Hurld-Wyman School architect DiNisco Design to complete a long-term maintenance and capital upkeep plan for Woburn’s educational facilities.
Updating the School Committee on the Boston architect’s latest plans for the long-term feasibility study, Assistant Superintendent for Finance and Operations Robert Alconada explained the study team has already visited the Shamrock, Alvavesta, Linscottt, and Reeves Elementary Schools.
Over the next month or so, DiNisco Design reprsentatatives will visit all of the city’s remaining educational properties, including the vacant Wyman Elementary School in Central Square.
“DiNisco was awarded the bid over the summer and last month we held our initial kickoff meeting to review the scope of the study and set a timeframe,” Alconada explained during last week’s School Committee meeting.
“The timeline is being broken into four phases. Some of the phases will overlap, but the first phase involves an existing conditions report. They want to understand what shape our buildings are in right now,” he added.
Tapping into federal COVID-19 bailout funds, the School Committee has appropriated up to $600,000 to pay for the feasibility study, which is expected to produce a prioritized list of equipment and preventative maintenance needs for Woburn’s oldest and newest school properties.
Mayor Scott Galvin first announced his intention to commission the capital needs analysis in the summer of 2021, when he unveiled his annual pay-as-you-go capital budget for last year.
The study team is expected to examine each of Woburn’s newest educational facilities, some of which are now decades old, and provide a prioritized list of equipment and preventative maintenance needs that should be addressed. DiNisco officials are also being asked to render an opinion as to whether the district should continue holding onto the old Wyman School as a potential home for the district’s new central administrative offices.
“At some point in the near future, they’ll look at concurrent space for educational planning. The third phase will be primarily looking at the Wyman School to determine how feasible it is to bring that back online,” said Alconada. “The final phase will be the release of the report, and we expect that to happen in the spring, if everything goes according to plan.”
Besides offering feedback on the Wyman School, the feasibility study is also expected to review the district’s longterm plans for the Linscott and Altavesta Elementary Schools, which are now the oldest two elementary schools in use for regular education programming.
The city’s long-term “educational parity” plan calls for constructing a new elementary school at a site unknown with enough space to house pupils from the Linscott and Altavesta buildings, but the city is years away from making any meaningful progress towards that vision.
School officials like School Committee Chair Dr. John Wells have also been reminding the public that many of Woburn’s “new” schools are actually decades old now. Wells has suggested the time has come to adopt a long-term maintenance and upkeep plan to ensure those newer buildings don’t fall into a state of disrepair.
Specifically, the new Reeves Elementary School opened its doors in 2000, while the new Shamrock School opened its doors in 2002.
The new Malcolm-White Elementary School is also about to turn 18-years-old, while Woburn’s flagship high school, which cost nearly $70 million, has now been standing for 16 years.
The new Goodyear School is just over 10-years-old, while Woburn’s newest school building, the Hurld-Wyman opened in 2018.
