WOBURN - The City Council recently agreed to convene a show cause hearing to determine whether sufficient reason exists to revoke a West Side businessman's second-class motor vehicle sales license.
During their most recent gathering in City Hall, the aldermen voted unanimously in favor of setting up the public hearing in regards to the licenses for Exclusive Automobiles, a small used car business owned by Independence Drive resident Jeffery Pollock.
The public hearing has been tentatively schedule for the council's March 10 meeting in City Hall.
Initially, City Council President Michael Anderson, reviewing a recommendation from the Public Safety and Licenses Committee, had thought Pollock had already been asked to appear before the city officials for that hearing. Ward 7 Alderman Lindsay Higgins, who sits on that council subgroup, later clarified that Exclusive Automobiles had not yet been notified about the findings.
"I'll make a motion to set things up for the show cause hearing," said Higgins.
"So we're not having that hearing tonight?" Anderson asked.
"No, because we first have to give notice," the West Side official responded.
The questions about the business operation came after Higgins, after fielding a handful of complaints from constituents, spotted two used cars sitting in Pollock's residential driveway off Independence Drive.
According to the Ward 7 alderman, that use of residential property is a violation of Exclusive Automobile's licensing terms. During the recent gathering, the council, besides hearing from Higgins, also accepted a report from the building commissioner regarding potential zoning violations involving the apparent used car sales operation.
Last November, when meeting with city officials to discuss a renewal application for the license, Pollock assured members of the Public Safety and Licenses Committee that his vehicle inventory never hits the streets of Woburn.
At the time, the used car salesman claimed he uses a business model where clients first meet with him to describe their specific car needs. Pollock then fulfills those requests by heading directly to car auctions, where arrangements are made to ship purchased vehicles directly to his customers.
Last year, according to financial records provided to the council committee, the West Side business recorded just two sales.
Questions around the used car sales business were also raised by Higgins two years ago, when she learned about a small-claims court case involving the alleged sale of a vehicle for "parts only". Pollock's license does not authorize the sale of auto parts.
The local businessman later acknowledged he was involved in a legal dispute with a customer, but he denied the allegation the vehicle was sold for "parts-only". Ultimately granted the license renewal, the petitioner ultimately satisfied the committee concerns by agreeing to furnish for the city sales records for the year prior.
