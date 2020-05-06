WOBURN - As the community stands on the brink of confirming its 400th local COVID-19 case, two additional city residents passed away from virus-related infections, the Board of Health learned on Tuesday afternoon.
According to city officials, the newest deaths confirmed by state public health authorities yesterday brings the community's novel coronavirus death toll to 20. Meanwhile, the number of local residents who have tested positive for the virus has climbed to 389 cases.
Since last Wednesday, the local Board of Health has begun tracking roughly 61 new COVID-19 cases, an increase that represents an approximate 18.5 percent increase. Should that trend hold steady in the coming days, Woburn is expected to surpass the 400 case total mark. Over a 24-hour period, some 32 new residents were confirmed as having COVID-19 since Monday.
Due to the outbreak's exponential growth rate, a casual glance at data regarding daily new confirmed infections could leave the impression that the virus is spreading at a much faster rate than in previous weeks.
However, local statistics maintained by the Board of Health on the City of Woburn's webpage reveals the rate of new confirmed cases is actually slowing.
Based on a review of those city records, new COVID-19 cases more than doubled in late March and the first week of April. Then in a two-week period that began on April 15 and ended on April 22, new weekly infections in chronologicial order rose by 48 and 53 percent.
By the last week in April, when new positive test results jumped from 235 to 323 cases, that rate of new infections had slowed to a weekly 37.4 percent increase. With one-day to go to bring that week-by-week comparison current, the rate of increase over the past six-days thus far is on pace to drop to 30 percent or lower.
As of Monday, the Board of Health was monitoring 191 citizens with active COVID-19 infections, while 89 close contacts — defined as household members and others deemed most at-risk to catch the virus from those individuals — had been placed into quarantine as a precautionary measure.
Many local residents who have contracted the virus have reportedly recovered from the new coronavirus strain, with at least 178 Woburnites having completed a mandatory isolation period that's monitored by the Board of health.
Though roughly 80 percent of all COVID-19 patients are expected to recover fully from the viral infection, Woburn has had the unfortunate experience of learning first-hand about the danger the contagion poses to elderly and immune-compromised individuals.
Mayor Scott Galvin and other city officials, hoping to substantially reduce the city's infection rate, have implored local residents to comply with social-distancing guidelines, new face mask advisories, and good hygiene and disinfection protocols in order to prevent future caseload spikes.
"[R]esidents are advised to wear something to cover their face in public places, such as supermarkets and pharmacies and other areas of significant community-based transmission," Galvin noted in a statement last week. "The CDC notes the use of simple cloth face coverings can slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus, but do not know it, from transmitting it to others."
Since confirming Woburn's first two fatalities in late March, when the mayor expressed his condolences to the grieving families of two local grandmothers, the city has for privacy reasons withheld personal details about new casualties.
However, given comments by the mayor and others in recent weeks about the spread of the illness in local nursing homes, it's likely COVID-19 fatalities are hitting Woburn's elderly populations particularly hard.
Infectious disease specialists have for months now warned the contagion poses an especially deadly risk to senior citizens and individuals with underlying health conditions, and based upon data compiled by the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), upwards of 60 percent of all fatalities across the state can be tied directly back to long-term care facilities.
According to DPH officials, as of Tuesday, some 14,383 residents and health care professionals within 330 long-term care facilities across Massachusetts had tested positive for COVID-19.
Based upon the most recently available DPH data, at least a third of patients within the 33-bed Windrose at Woburn facility by St. Anthony's Church had tested positive for COVID-19, while between 10 and 30 cases had also been discovered at the 81-bed Benchmark Senior LIving facility in East Woburn.
At least two but less than 10 patients living at New Horizons at Choate off of Warren Avenue had also contracted the infection. The virus has also been detected at the 140-bed Woburn Rehab and Nursing Center, where more than 30 people had tested positive for COVID-19.
DPH officials have previously reporteded on the spread of the coronavirus in various other regional facilities, including Bear Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation in Stoneham and Aberjona Nursing Center in Winchester, where more than 30 patients had contracted the infection.
Winchester Nursing Center has also reported between 10 and 30 COVID-19 cases, while at Stoneham's Lifecare Center, at least 30 workers and residents have contracted the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.