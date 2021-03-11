WOBURN - With Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley last week suggesting Woburn may implement the change across the district simultaneously, local officials will fully comply with state orders to revert back to a traditional classroom instruction model.
As expected, state education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley yesterday decreed that Woburn and all other public school systems in Massachusetts must begin returning pupils back to a full-time, in-person learning format next month.
In an advisory issued to superintendents on Tuesday, Riley instructed local school districts to reintroduce elementary school children back to a full five-day regimen of classroom-based learning no later than April 5.
Riley’s memo, accompanied by a revised set of COVID-19 protocols that spans 16-pages, also sets an April 28 deadline for middle schoolers to return to a full in-person learning format. Though not yet formalizing a timetable, the education commissioner further advised local officials to start planning for a similar format at the high school level.
“We will announce the details and timing of the high school phase of the plan in April. Districts will be provided with at least two weeks [notice] in advance of the date for high school students to return to full-time, in-person instruction, but should start making such plans now,” Riley wrote.
The DESE commissioner’s mandate comes as no surprise to Crowley and the local School Committee, who by the time of their most recent meeting last week, had fully digested the unexpected news days prior about Riley’s return-to-school intentions.
Notably, Crowley, who along with Mayor Scott Galvin last fall set an independent data-based model to follow when deciding whether students would learn remotely or in a hybrid setting, made clear his displeasure with DESE’s imprudent approach over the past year to learning in the COVID-19 era.
The superintendent contended that Riley’s latest disclosure, made without first consulting local school leaders and announced before a complete plan had been fully flushed-out, has only added to that frustration.
Amongst his biggest concerns are prioritizing COVID-19 vaccinations for educators, as well as trying to figure out how to maintain safe social distancing spaces in classrooms and lunch rooms that will now become more crowded.
“In trying to gather my thoughts,” said Crowley during last week’s meeting. “This has been incredibly frustrating, because the goal posts keep moving…We need some kind of a plan to get back to [in-person], and at the forefront is a vaccine for educators. Without a vaccine, it’s really difficult to imagine teachers coming back into buildings and feeling safe.”
Nonetheless, Crowley and the School Committee made one thing clear: They are all eager for a return to some semblance of an educational normalcy.
School administrators, though wary about how to implement such a massive change in a short weeks-long timespan, are still excited about the prospects of returning children to a traditional school setting.
“I’m enthusiastic we’re thinking about coming back to school. I really am. I just want to make sure we’re doing it in a safe way. Rushing to the finish line right now, it just doesn’t feel right,” Crowley told the School Committee.
“The state is advocating for a phased-in approach and they want to prioritize the youngest kids first. What we’ve talked about is just saying, ‘everybody [is going to go back at the same time],” the superintendent later said.
The last School Committee meeting was held just before DESE’s education board voted 8-to-3 last Friday in favor of extending emergency powers to Riley that allow him to strip away waivers that allowed public school systems to count remote classroom instruction towards the state’s so-called “Time-on-Learning (TOL)” regulations.
The special waivers were granted to all districts last summer as Woburn and other School Committees crafted initial back-to-school plans for the 2020-2021 academic year that reflected a host of new COVID-19-related protocols.
According to multiple sources, should local communities decide to ignore the DESE commissioner’s deadlines, school districts will be in jeopardy of losing millions of dollars in state aid or Chapter 70 funding.
It’s unclear how such a penalty would be meted out, but some area superintendents have speculated that districts could stand to lose a pro-rated amount of their funding based upon how short communities come to fulfilling time-on-learning thresholds. Under DESE’s special 2020-2021 standards, school districts must provide at least 170 days of instruction for the 2020-2021 calendar year. Elementary students must also receive 850 hours of direct classroom instruction time, while teachers must offer at least 935 hours of structured learning time to secondary school pupils.
Last week, Crowley estimated that if Woburn was penalized on a pro-rated basis for failure to meet TOL regs, the community could stand to lose about $122,000 per day missed.
