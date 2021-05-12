WOBURN - The owners of an East Woburn car repair shop recently obtained the city’s permission to expand into the auto accessories and customization market by opening up a new garage in North Woburn.
During the most recent gathering of the City Council, local attorney Mark Salvati, representing Autoworx Inc., explained that his clients intend to sell custom rims and tires and offer services like window tinting from a former power tool rental storefront at 921 Main Street.
The property in question, an approximate one-acre parcel by Merrimac and School Street that contains an approximate 15,000 square foot commercial building with a storefront and multiple garage bays, is already home to an auto repair shop. Such uses are allowed within the underlying district by special permit.
“We’re going in under auto repair. It’s really not [a traditional repair shop], but there’s no other designation we can use in this case,” said Salvati of the proposal.
“They already work out of a facility on Salem Street, which they are keeping for their primary auto repair business. This is going to be a satellite use for high-end vehicles where they’ll add aftermarket products, like sports wheels, window tinting, a body protection film,” the Cedar Street lawyer added.
With the other tenant taking up about 2,800 square feet of space, the Autoworx move to the former power tool rental space will bring a maximum of five workers to the North Woburn site.
According to the petitioner, all of the vehicles will be customized indoors. Under the city’s zoning regulations, around 20 parking spaces are needed to support the business, while the site itself has at least 30 free parking spots.
“That’s a good use for this building. That’s basically what this building was made for,” said Ward 2 Alderman Richard Gately of the proposal.
The City Council generally had little else to say about the special permit request.
According to City Council President Edward Tedesco, whose district includes the 921 Main St. site, so long as the petitioner was not painting vehicles or using stripping chemicals to remove paint, he had not objections to the business expansion.
The aldermen, at Tedesco’s suggestion, did add several conditions to their special permit approval, including:
• That the hours of operation be limited to 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
• That the dumpster be contained within the existing garage bay or be properly screened off if moved outside;
• And that no car spray booths or other painting machinery be allowed on the premises.
