WOBURN - With the petitioner looking to reoccupy the long vacant Waxy O’Connor’s site in East Woburn, the City Council recently granted a Boston-based bar and restaurant group permission to stay open until at least midnight.
During their most recent gathering in City Hall, the aldermen voted unanimously in favor of issuing a special permit for the extended operating hours to King of Cool LLC, which already manages several Boston area restaurants including Lucy’s American Tavern in Dorchester.
Situated right off of I-93, the new tavern is situated across from the McDonald’s Restaurant by the old Atlantic Gelantin site. The restaurant group, which includes three business partners, is planning on a grand opening sometime in late October or early November.
According to King of Cool representative Julian Bolger, who is naming the empty restaurant storefront at the Best Western Hotel after one of Woburn’s first innkeepers, he plans to stay open until 12:30 a.m. on Monday through Saturday.
On Sundays, the business would shutter at 12 a.m. Without the special permit, the ownership group would be required to close by 11 p.m.
According to Bolger, who is teaming up with Woburn resident Patrick Dillon to manage the tavern, the business partners want to create a family-friendly dining experience that includes American-style lunch and dinner cuisine.
Last month, Dillon appeared before the License Commission and explained that the East Woburn property, which is undergoing a total interior renovation, will also include an outdoor patio.
The business partner at the time also obtained permission to change the name of the business from Lucy’s American Tavern - a reference one of Dorchester’s first bar owners - to Samuel Walker’s American Tavern.
Settling in Woburn sometime around 1650, Captain Samuel Walker was the third person to open a licensed tavern within the community.
Generally, the City Council welcomed the news that the old restaurant, which has been unoccupied for years now, would be reopening.
According to Ward 2 Alderman Richard Gately, due to the city’s at-times abrasive relationship with Waxy O’Connor officials, he had done his due diligence in looking into the new ownership group and was pleased with what he heard.
“I’ve gotten some good reports on you guys. I hope you can turn that place around,” said Gately. “We’ve had a lot of trouble with that area up there with different businesses that have gone in and left…That location, I can’t understand why it hasn’t worked.”
“My partner Patrick Dillon is here as well tonight. He’s a Woburn resident who has 20-plus years experience int he restaurant [industry]. We’re going to have a solid team with a hands-on management approach,” Bolger responded.
During the brief council discussion about the special permit application, Gately suggested that the conditions that originally applied to the special permit for Waxy O’Connors should be carried over to the new business.
Ward 1 Alderman Joanne Campbell agreed with that recommendation, but after hearing further input from City Council President Edward Tedesco and Alderman at-large Robert Ferullo Jr., both she and Gately changed their minds.
According to Tedesco, he was apprehensive about continuing those previous conditions because he was not aware of the limitations that had been placed on Waxy’s.
Ferullo, who was police chief when the old Irish bar and grill was still in operation, later confirmed Tedesco’s suspicions that more rigid conditions had been placed on the previous restaurant’s operations in light of the business’ tumultuous final years in Woburn.
According to the alderman at-large, after personally visiting one of the petitioners’ Boston bars and the new Woburn restaurant space, which is being completely rehabbed, he believed it would be unfair to punish the new ownership group for the previous tenant’s mistakes.
“I had a chance to visit the construction site yesterday. It’s a total rehab. I also drove down to Dorchester to visit one of their other sites. I think it’s bringing something we don’t currently have here to Woburn,” said Ferullo. “The previous operation may have been subject to some more strict conditions that I don’t think would be appropriate here.”
Ultimately, the City Council attached four conditions to the special permit, including:
• That the restaurant group provide rodent control services and screen the dumpster area;
• That the parking area be restriped and kept in a clean condition;
• and that the petitioner ensure the parking lot is properly illuminated.
