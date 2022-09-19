WOBURN - Upbeat Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley and other school administrators described last week’s first-day of classes as one of their career best starts to a new academic year.
During a gathering earlier this week in the Joyce Middle School, the superintendent told the School Committee that animated students and staff members alike seemed especially eager to return to the classroom late last week.
“It’s so nice. The kids are excited to be back and there’s a different energy level compared to the past two years,” said the superintendent. “I made it a point to tell principals to check in with me at the end of the day, and everybody said it was the best in years.”
The superintendent intimated that much the excitement and cheer revolves around the end of most pandemic-related restrictions within the district’s schools, where mandatory masking polices, social distancing protocols, and testing and contact tracing programs have ended.
That new posture towards COVID-19 was in full display even before students returned to the classroom. Citing one such example, Crowley pointed out that the district’s workers were able to all able to gather together in one room for the first time in three years in the week prior to the start of instruction.
That full district meeting, held in the WMHS auditorium last Wednesday, also included an opportunity for teachers to meet in large groups.
The day prior, when teachers returned to their workplaces for school-level meetings, central office administrators also arranged for a pair of ice-cream food vendors to visit local schools and treat staff to some frozen dessert.
According to the superintendent, a total of 45 new teachers were hired in Woburn over the summer. Also added to the ranks were 12 new paraprofessionals, and the district is still on the hunt for a handful of new staffers.
Also this year, the district saw the overall school population climb by around 200 students. The biggest population bubble is being experienced at the kindergarten level, which now includes 273 students in total (or 27 more pupils than last year).
As of last week’s start of the 2022-2023 academic year, there were 4,309 students enrolled in Woburn Public Schools.
