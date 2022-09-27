WOBURN - The City Council this week okayed a local masonry company’s plan to reconstruct a collapsed retaining wall for an East Woburn client on Harvard Street Extension.
During a regular meeting this week in City Hall, Bonanno Construction representative John Luther, representing 11 Harvard Street Ext. resident Christopher Martin, explained his client needs a special permit for the restoration work due to the amount of fill being carted on and off the site.
The .28 acre property in question, which contains a four-bedroom Colonial-style home, is in a residential neighborhood that is located off of Montvale Avenue by the vicinity of Nashua Street. Like many abutting properties, the residential lot is carved into a sloping embankment, which is held back by perimeter retaining walls.
According to Bonanno, the retaining wall in question collapsed onto a neighboring lot at 9 Harvard Street Extension, and his client plans to remedy that problem by constructing a new interlocking masonry barrier.
In order to prep the space for that work, the local construction company will cart out approximately 120 cubic yards of existing fill and bring in the equivalent of 175 cubic yards of crushed stone.
“A lot of the trees that are there go up that hill and are likely going to do, so we’ll be taking them out,” the contractor explained. “We’ll remove all the debris, dig down to get a base in, and then build [the embankment] back up.”
Since embarking on the project, the petitioner has approached his direct abuttter, who according to city records lists her primary residence as in Reading. To be sure she is satisfied with the design of the wall, both neighbors came to an agreement as to the scope of the restoration work and the kinds of trees and landscaping will be planted once the work is complete.
According to Bonnano, because most trees in the neighborhood act as a noise barrier given the topography of the site, he has also contacted a myriad of other abutters to inform them about the work.
“I don’t want to be a bad neighbor, so we tried to reach out to everybody,” he explained.
During the public hearing, 3 Harvard Street Extension resident Jacquelyn Miller told the council that she did have some concerns about the landscaping plans. Though later indicating she supported the special permit, she sought assurances that the new vegetative buffer would continue to block out noise.
“It does need to be replaced, but I would like some details about the trees they’re taking down and what they’ll be planting. Unfortunately, because we’re on the top of a hill, we get a lot of noise in the neighborhood and the trees act as a buffer,” she said.
According to Luther, most of the trees being removed are roughly 3-inches in diameter, though some larger 15-foot tall specimens that partially toppled over with the retaining wall are also being yanked. Though not yet decided as to what species of trees and bushes will be planted, the petitioner’s general contractor assured the council that the landscaping will include aborvitaes that are at least six-feet tall.
“We don’t want to expose the whole neighborhood to wind and rain. So we’ll be working with the neighbor next door to fill in what we need. We’re not going to be planting 20-foot tall trees, but [what we do select] will grow and fill in,” Luther remarked.
Both speaking in favor of the petition by referencing Bonanno Construction’s unblemished reputation within the city, both Ward 2 Councilor Richard Gately and Ward 5’s Darlene Mercer-Bruen were the only members of the council to comment on the petition.
“You’re a great outfit. You do great walls, and I’d be happy to have you do a wall in my neighborhood,” Gately said.
“I’m hopeful will can move on this tonight. I concur 100 percent with what Councilor Gately just said,” later chimed in Mercer-Bruen, whose district includes Harvard Street Extension.
