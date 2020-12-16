An Emergency Parking Ban will be in effect from 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, until 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020. There will be no trash/recycling pickup on Thursday as the schedule will move forward by one day for the remainder of the week, Thursday will be picked up on Friday and Friday will be picked up on Saturday.
The predicted snowfall for our area is in excess of 12 inches so please follow these guidelines.
There will be no on-street parking on either side of the street, during this time period. Off-street parking will be available at all municipal lots, excluding school parking lots across the City during the storm. Please remove vehicles by 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020, to allow the DPW to clear snow from all parking lots.
City Hall and other municipal buildings will be closed on Thursday.
Updates will be provided on the City website www.woburnma.gov.
As always, stay safe and be sure to check on your neighbors.
What follows is a roundup of general winter weather information for Woburn residents:
Call the Department of Public Works with snow removal questions or concerns, at 781-897-5980, or the Mayor’s Office at 781-897-5907. As always, dial 911 in case of emergency.
In case of downed wires, please stay away and contact the Woburn Police Department at 781-933-1212.
For loss of power, residents are asked to contact Eversource at 800-592-2000.
Safe sidewalks benefit the entire community. The same request is asked of businesses and residents when it comes to sidewalks. Helpful guidelines efforts to make path wide enough for someone using a wheelchair, walker or stroller. Clear ramps at corners and sidewalks.
Use ice melter, but not sand (sand gets into street drains and can be expensive to clean up).
Fire Hydrants: There are thousands of fire hydrants across the City. Winter storms can often hide fire hydrants under a large mountain of snow, placing precious time and lives in danger in the event of a fire. The City asks residents who are able to assist with keeping the fire hydrant closest to their residence or business clear of snow. The Fire Department requests a three-foot clearance on all sides for best access to hydrants.
The Woburn Fire Department will also be out there clearing hydrants, but is extremely grateful for any and all assistance that residents are able to provide during winter storms.
Comcast: Residential customers with service affected by the storm should call 1-800-COMCAST (1-800-266-2278).
Verizon: To report service-related issues, residential customers should call 1-800-VERIZON (1-800-837-4966) or online at www.verizon.com/support.
National Grid Gas: 1-888-377-5325
