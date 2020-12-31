WOBURN - With bad weather now fouling up the city's free COVID-19 testing services on several occasions as of late, Mayor Scott Galvin and other local officials may switch to an indoor by-appointment-only clinic model.
During a phone interview on Wednesday morning, Galvin confirmed the city will be canceling this Saturday's planned round of free testing at the Showcase Cinemas parking lot off of Main Street by the Route 128 rotary.
According to Galvin, as has unfortunately been the case for several weekends now, this Saturday's planned service is expected to coincide with a forecasted winter weather system.
"We're definitely going to cancel this weekend, because the weather looks iffy," the mayor explained matter-of-factly.
The New Year's Day storm system expected to bring a wintery mix to the region on Friday night into Saturday and the National Weather Service is predicting bands of freezing rain and sleet will transition into rain by the time the free COVID testing clinic would open on Saturday morning.
Because the precipitation could potentially contaminate specimens being collected by Armstrong Ambulance staffers, Galvin says the latest weather interruption has solidified his opinion that the city needs to look at alternative clinic options.
One leading idea is to relocate the clinic to Woburn's Senior Center off of School Street, where the facility has been shuttered to the general public since last March.
The mayor stressed that no final decision has been made, but he expects to make a major announcement about the COVID-19 clinic format early next week.
According to Galvin, besides being vacant due to the potentially deadly threat COVID-19 poses to the elderly, the public building is also ideal because it has been utilized in the past for similar purposes like flu vaccine clinics.
"We're looking for indoors sites for testing. We're tentatively planning on doing it at the Senior Center on Saturdays," he said. "We're talking to Armstrong about doing it from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and making it strictly through pre-registrations with no walk-ins."
Since the free COVID-19 testing was first offered to Woburn residents in mid-November, an average of 500 citizens have lined up each week at the Showcase Cinemas parking lot to take advantage of the service.
The mayor has previously described the free clinic is central to the city's approach to containing a second wave of the COVID-19 infections that has resulted in the Mass. Department of Public Health's designation of the city as pandemic hot spot.
As of last Thursday, Woburn had been classified as a red or "high-risk" community for six consecutive weeks. Last week, Woburn's total COVID-19 caseload surpassed the 2,000-infection mark, all while other surveillance metrics indicated that the SARS-Cov-2 virus is circulating widely across the city.
By offering free polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests to residents, public health officials in the city believe they can more quickly isolate infected residents before they unwittingly spread the contagion onto others.
"We're doing this in response to the recent surge in both COVID-19 cases and in positivity rates across the city," the mayor explained when first announcing the free testing services last month. "Increased testing is always a good thing, because we can identify and isolate those who test positive [before they potentially infect others]."
The only COVID-19 testing method used by the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH) to compile the state's active case totals, PCR tests work by looking for DNA segments found in the SARS-Cov-2 virus that causes novel coronavirus infections.
PCR tests are considered more reliable than antigen kits, which search for known COVID-19 protein segments. Laboratory technicians say antigen tests are more prone to come up with false negatives — when subjects have contracted virus despite the test showing otherwise.
Besides offering free testing to residents, the city's disease surveillance and containment model also relies upon data from a second weekly clinic set up for public school educators and employees each week at WMHS.
