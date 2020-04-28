WOBURN - Local school officials this week began exploring the concept of sponsoring a virtual graduation ceremony in June for the Class of 2020, according to Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley.
During an appearance Monday on a Woburn Public Media Center (WPMC) broadcast, the superintendent said central office administrators are examining ways to safely offer WMHS seniors a semblance of closure to their abruptly ended high school experience.
The superintendent, making an appearance on WPMC's "Today in Woburn", told local resident and show host Samantha Stone that WMHS's current June 7 graduation ceremony is unlikely to be postponed for any great length of time, as too many high school seniors would be unable to partake in the rite-of-passage event.
Instead, school officials are considering how to host the event in a "virtual" setting, where WMHS seniors would celebrate the receipt of their diplomas via a streaming video-conferencing service or similar Internet-based platform.
"Graduation is in the forefront to think about It was scheduled for Sunday, June 7 at 2 p.m. Our intent is to honor that date and have graduation is some fashion, so seniors have some closure," Crowley explained in the interview, which aired yesterday.
"We have a number of seniors who move on from Woburn soon after graduation, whether that's to go on to military service or to work in another part of the country," added the superintendent, elaborating on why some in the district frown upon a prolonged graduation postponement.
Local leaders in Woburn are formulating the unique graduation plans in the aftermath of Mass. Governor Charles Baker's mandated all private and public schools in the state to remain closed until June 29.
The decision, which amended previous emergency orders in March to shutter all educational facilities and child care facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, effectively ended any hope that graduating seniors would be able to partake in a host of traditional special events and ceremonies.
And with the emergency declaration also applying to all public and private universities and colleges, many high school seniors also face uncertainty regarding their post high-school plans.
"It's terrible," said Crowley of the myriad of cancelled rite-of-passage experiences for WMHS seniors.
"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. "The class of 2020 is missing out on the last of everything, whether it's graduation, senior week, the prom and promenade, spring sports and the musical, and yearbook distribution."
"It's a very difficult time for them to be in," the superintendent continued. "With that being said, I've been in contact with [WMHS Principal Jessica] Callanan [to see if there are other ways to hold some of these events]."
Technically, all Woburn students, including high school seniors, continue to receive limited instruction via the district's remote learning plan. The Class of 2020 will continue to partake in that partial-day coursework until May 22.
According to Crowley, in an attempt to make-up for some of the lost opportunities for the senior class, he and Callanan are discussing the use of remote learning resources and platforms for a "senior week". The exact format of that extraordinary initiative is unclear, but the superintendent and WMHS principal were expected to discuss the idea with members of the senior class this week.
"What we're going to do this week is put together a list of senior activities that can be done virtually," he explained in his discussion with Stone. "We're meting with seniors to discuss what that might look like. A lot of their ideas are great."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.