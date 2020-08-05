BOSTON (8/4/2020) – Senator Cindy F. Friedman (D-Arlington), Representative Rich Haggerty (D-Woburn), and Representative Michelle Ciccolo (D-Lexington) are happy to announce that the Legislature and Baker Administration have committed to providing a baseline amount of unrestricted local aid and Chapter 70 funding for Fiscal Year 2021 (FY21). This commitment will give municipalities and school districts a critical planning tool as they finalize their budgets.
Under the agreement, the City of Woburn will receive $6,357,286 in local aid and $9,555,857 in Chapter 70 education funding. The City is additionally eligible for federal relief funding of $1,542,269.
“I’m pleased that the Senate, House and the Administration have come to an agreement to provide much-need resources for our schools during this difficult time,” said Senator Friedman. “Our students and teachers have faced unprecedented challenges since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this crucial funding will ensure that we can continue to provide a quality education to our students despite the profound adversity they have experienced this year.”
“During these especially challenging times it is more important than ever to properly fund local aid,” said Representative Haggerty. “This agreement will help our communities and public schools provide the critical services that residents expect and our students deserve.”
"In spite of the economic crisis we find ourselves in, the House's top fiscal priority has been protecting Local Aid and Chapter 70," said Representative Ciccolo. "This funding provides vital, ongoing support that our schools and municipalities need in order to keep our cities and towns running while providing our students the highest quality education possible. Given the constraints on the state budget this year due to the ongoing pandemic, I was grateful the Legislature was able to provide these funds, giving our local communities clarity as they plan for FY21."
The agreement provides for funding of unrestricted general government aid (UGGA) at no less than the amount provided in FY20. Cities and towns will also see an inflation and enrollment increase for Chapter 70 education funding. Additionally, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) will distribute emergency resources appropriated by the federal government to help each school district meet the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.