WOBURN - Lord Hobo Brewery officials have apparently trashed a recent proposal to relocate a few dumpsters at the brewery's East Woburn headquarters.
According to information included in the local Planning Board's meeting agenda for Tuesday night, the East Woburn beer maker no longer wishes to pursue a special permit modification that would have facilitated the placement of the dumpsters to the rear of Lord Hobo's Draper Street facility. Some city officials had expressed concerns that the new trash disposal zone was too close to a handful of residential abutters.
The city's planners, who will convene a virtual meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday via video-conferencing service Zoom, had earlier this month declined to further consider the request without further information from the petitioner.
Noting the unusual absence of local attorney Mark Salvati, who has long represented Lord Hobo, Planner Claudia Leis Bolgen during the initial public hearing warned that she was likely to vote against the trash receptacle relocation without first hearing about how neighbors may be impacted.
"Certainly, my mind is not made up. [I may be persuaded to okay this without a public hearing], if the applicant came up with some compelling reasons as to why I should consider this a minor modification and not have the abutters - who have shown up at previous hearings - not even aware of this change," she said last month.
According to a notation included in the "Planning Board director update" section of Tuesday's meeting agenda, Lord Hobo has since the initial public hearing filed a request to withdraw the special permit application.
Becoming the first-ever brewery to operate within the City of Woburn, Lord Hobo owner Daniel Lanigan first announced his intention to site his craft beer-making team at 5 Draper Street in 2014.
With some reservations, the Planning Board, serving as the special granting authority for the Lord Hobo site, allowed the 24-hour operation via a special permit that included permission for the brewer to offer customer tours of its 46,000 square foot facility. Lord Hobo per its original permit was also allowed to sell small quantities of its limited-release IPAs and lagers from an onsite retail store.
Nearly a year later, Lord Hobo, credited with being a great neighbor in the mixed-use industrial and residential zone, announced plans to move into the restaurant and catering sector. Though it took some convincing, the city eventually okayed the construction of a new function area, with space for 60 patrons, inside the brewery - which had already created a new indoors taproom where customers could sample different beer products.
In the spring of 2019, city officials okayed Lord Hobo's latest outdoor expansion project, where a beer garden or outdoor patio with room for roughly 100 customers was added to a grassy strip by the front of the brewery.
