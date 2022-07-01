WOBURN - Change will return to the National Amusements Showcase Cinema Deluxe in Woburn as video amusement games will soon be coming back.
Recently, Shawn Judge, a New England Regional Manager for National Amusements, appeared before the License Commission seeking an approval for the return of the video arcade at the Woburn location off Main Street fronting on Route 128.
He noted the video games have returned to all but two of National Amusement locations in Massachusetts with only Woburn and the Blackstone Valley Showcase in Milbury remaining. He noted approvals have now been received for the Blackstone Valley location.
The three-member license board eventually approved the application adding on that the applicant should also apply for a standing-and-drinking license for the area, which is a second and different requirement of the city.
According to Judge, the cinemas had a license for its video arcade but said it was removed when the theater underwent its renovations in 2014.
At that time, the traditional theatre seats were removed and replaced with more-upscaled recliners.
"It is no secret that the recent pandemic has caused a lot of problems for our industry and for our business," said Judge.
The return of the video games would be a way to help offset the recent difficulties the industry has faced, he said.
Chairman Thomas Skeffington asked where the video games would be located.
Judge said the former video games were located in an area now housing the concession stands.
He said the video games would now be located in an area to the right as one walks in to the theater which is currently being used as a seating area.
Those seats, he said, would be relocated through what is now a vast lobby in front of the cinemas themselves.
He pointed to the Showcase in Lowell where this has already been done and, he said, is working well.
Asked about supervision, Judge said managers would be keeping an eye on the lobby to make sure everything was under control.
Everything going on in the lobby is highly visible, he said, and he added the managers and staff will remain "very active" to make sure there are no problems.
Commissioner David Gilgun asked about the standing-and-drinking requirements, where as now people may get a drink but they then returned to their seats.
"Just to be sure," Gilgun suggested the applicants also apply for the standing-and-drinking license, which he said would come "at no charge."
"No charge sounds good to me," Judge replied noting his firm would fill out whatever paper work was necessary.
Clerk to the Commission Gordon Vincent added in that in Woburn there two are different things (as opposed to the traditional liquor license) and that the standing-and-drinking permit is a one-time request.
The License Commission then, on a 3-0 vote, approved both the license for the video games with the addition of the standing up drinking license, pending the applicant completing the necessary paperwork for the second.
At the conclusion, Commissioner William Popalardo said, "It seems pretty cool … It seems like it is going to create a lot of activity there which is what you are looking for."
Judge replied, "We hope it continues our success we hoped for at our other locations with this type of amenity. It should add to the experience people have when they come to our cinema."
