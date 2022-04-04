WOBURN - Mayor Scott Galvin and other city leaders will not comply with new “MBTA Communities” zoning mandates unless state officials include some mechanism that links recent building activity to lower minimum housing unit thresholds, the Planning Board recently learned.
During the city officials’ latest gathering in City Hall, Planning Director Tina Cassidy explained that Galvin and the City Council uniformly agreed to reject new “housing choice” regs being promoted by the state’s Executive Office for Housing and Economic Development (EOHED). As currently written, the rules would require Woburn to okay the by-right construction of roughly 3,500 multi-family housing units within a special 50-acre zoning district by Commerce Way and Anderson Regional Transportation Center.
“The city will be working on a letter of comment to the state and it will say Woburn does not intend to create a [new by-right housing] district,” Cassidy explained during last week’s Planning Board discussion. “I think the letter will also suggest that communities like Woburn that have already reached the state’s 10 percent affordable housing standard [should get some credit for that accomplishment].”
The city’s stance in regards to the EOHED proposal is hardly surprising, as during a previous Planning Board discussion about the MBTA Communities issue, Cassidy described the entire City Council as prepared and willing to push back against the state.
The state’s Executive Office for Housing and Economic Development (EOHED) is charged under a 2021 zoning reform law with promulgating regulations to encourage the creation of at least 135,000 new housing units across the state by 2025.
Floating a draft set of those municipal guidelines earlier this winter, cities like Woburn had until this Thursday to submit formal responses to the proposed regulatory scheme. State officials say they will review the comments received by Woburn and other communities and the pass an amended and final version of the regulations sometime this summer.
The new housing mandates are the result of a zoning reform and economic development bill passed by state legislators in Jan. of 2021.
Per the draft regulations being promulgated by EOHED, communities like Woburn which receive direct MBTA services would be required to amend existing zoning bylaws to encourage the creation of more housing within a half-mile of a bus, commuter-rail or subway station.
Specifically, according to city leaders, Woburn would have to set aside at least 50-acres of land by Anderson Station where developers can construct multi-family housing by filing a routine building permit application. In most circumstances, builders looking to construct new condo or apartment complexes are required under local zoning ordinances to at least obtain a special permit from the City Council.
According to Planning Board veteran David Edmonds, who characterized the new housing mandates as “outrageous”, the MBTA Communities initiative is just the latest instance where Beacon Hill legislators have usurped home rule control over zoning by handing broad regulatory powers to unelected state officials.
“I’ve been at this long enough to know the law is probably three sentences and the guidelines [being promulgated by the empowered state agency] are 55-pages long. It’s just outrageous,” he said.
“That is how it’s shaping up. It’s three paragraphs [in the state law] versus 15 pages [in the draft EOHED regulations],” Cassidy responded.
