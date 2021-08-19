WOBURN - An effort by various aldermen to make permanent in Woburn the outdoor dining areas popularized by the state’s emergency COVID-19 business orders will have to wait another month.
During the latest gathering of the City Council, City Council President Edward Tedesco explained that City Solicitor Ellen Callahan-Doucette has been unable to finish a series of proposed revisions to a pair of zoning changes.
As such, the City Council voted unanimously to continue under Sept. 13 the public hearing on both pieces of legislation, which would expand Woburn’s unique rooftop dining ordinance beyond the downtown area and enable the city’s restauranteurs to continue using of outdoor dining areas along downtown streetscapes and within private lots and parking areas.
The city attorney, who according to Tedesco has spent the past several weeks working on a series of proposed easement arrangements needed to finalize the New Boston Street bridge project, now hopes to tweak the final language for the dual outdoor dining initiatives by the end of this month.
“She hasn’t been able to get to it yet. She’s been working on the easement documents,” the City Council president told his colleagues. “She expects to have something for our first meeting in September.”
Last May, Tedesco and Alderman at-large Robert Ferullo Jr. revealed that they were sponsoring the initial proposal to include the new outdoor patios as permissible uses within zoning districts that allow full-serve restaurants. The same two elected officials would join with Ward 4 Alderman Joseph Demers to introduce the companion legislation regarding rooftop dining.
Endorsed by Woburn’s Chamber of Commerce, formerly known as the Woburn Business Association, both initiatives are being brought forward in order to permanently legitimize the dozens of outdoor eating areas that cropped up across the community during the COVID-19 crisis.
Under emergency powers exercised by Mass. Governor Charles Baker during the COVID-19 crisis, city officials were granted permission to issue emergency outdoor dining permits to restaurants that had been forbidden from serving diners indoors.
In Woburn, where the city’s Licensing Commission previously processed requests for a handful of outdoor patio areas on public property, city officials adopted the emergency regs by designating Mayor Scott Galvin as the emergency special permit granting authority.
Those emergency permits were originally slated to expire in mid-August, but thanks to special COVID-19 legislation enacted by the state Legislature extended the outdoor dining permissions until the spring of 2022.
Both pieces of legislation enjoy the endorsement of Woburn’s Chamber of Commerce, but the city’s Licensing Commission has recently raised some objections to the proposals on the grounds that their input was never sought before the zoning changes were proposed.
