WOBURN - Assistant Superintendent for Student Services Dr. Michael Baldassarre will remain in Woburn for the time being after falling just short of his superintendency aspirations at the outset of this week.
On Monday night, Baldassarre, enjoying the rare distinction of simultaneously being named as a job finalist for two separate superintendencies, discovered he had been passed over for both leadership posts following final deliberations of both the Marlborough and Sutton School Committees.
Baldassarre was mentioned as an experienced administrator who would likely perform well in Marlborough during one of this week’s discussions, but ultimately, the city’s School Committee voted 6-to-1 to promote Mary Murphy - the district’s current assistant superintendent for learning - to the post come July 1.
According to Marlborough Mayor Arthur Vigeant, who serves as chair of the city’s school board, though the community’s next superintendent should address some poor testing and student performance issues in the the district, he was not looking for an outsider or a reformer to take over.
“I hope [these comments] won’t upset the apple cart too much, but we’re not looking for drastic changes. We do need to tweak some things, because we’ve had some student achievement issues,” the mayor remarked.
“Michael Baldassarre has a lot of experience. He brings a different expertise,” later said Marlborough School Committee member Katherine Hennessy of the job finalist’s qualifications.
Though the only School Committee member to mention the Woburn administrator by name on Monday night, Hennessy would later make clear that Murphy was her top choice for the job opening.
Also on Monday night, Sutton’s School Committee similarly opted against hiring Woburn’s assistant superintendent for student services to the town’s superintendent vacancy.
Instead, North Adams school administrator Kimberly Morandi was selected as the community’s top candidate.
About to finish his fourth year as Woburn’s first ever assistant superintendent for student services, Baldassarre did previously serve for six years as the head administrator a regional school system in Orange, Mass.
During his final job interview before Marlborough’s School Committee late last month, when Baldassarre reportedly toured several local schools and shared a meal with local officials, he made clear his aspirations to return to a superintendent’s job.
“My preparation led me to being a superintendent over 10 years ago. And from that time until now, the superintendency has been in my DNA,” he commented during the late April question-and-answer session. “I’ve prepared myself in every way, shape and form with regards to school finance, student wellness, curriculum, achievement, community and family engagement, [and] grants management and procurement.”
“I’ve come to a time in my life where it’s time. I’m almost 50-years-old and I’m seeking a superintendency. My wife and I and our four children are gravitating towards this part of the state,” he later elaborated.
