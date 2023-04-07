WOBURN - Leaving his alderman at-large seat open for a political newcomer during next fall’s municipal elections, City Council President Michael Concannon intends to seek higher office by challenging Mayor Scott Galvin for City Hall’s corner office.
Concannon, who has previously considered running for mayor during the latter portion of his 10-year tenure on the City Council, announced his candidacy for the community’s chief executive role through a social media post at the outset of this week.
In a subsequent interview with The Daily Times Chronicle, the married father-of-five explained he had technically decided months ago to run for mayor after getting the blessing of his family.
“This is my hometown and I’ve lived here my whole life. I have a really strong connection to the community and believe I can help,” said Concannon of his decision to seek higher office.
According to the city council president, a retired Mass. State Police major who spent 26-years with law enforcement agency, with his children now older and his day-to-day workload reduced, he believes he can dedicate his full focus on the duties expected of Woburn’s mayor.
Concannon, a Rose Farm Lane resident who was first elected to the City Council back in 2013, was elevated by his peers to the council presidency in January in 2022. According to the Woburn Memorial High School Class of 1982 alumnus, during his time on the city’s legislative body, he has forged a number of important relationships in City Hall and familiarized himself with many of the intricacies involved with managing a community.
“During my time on the council, I’ve learned a whole lot about how the city operates and have developed strong relationships with department heads and the workforce,” the construction safety and security consultant explained in a phone interview.
“I have thought about running for mayor for a few years now, and I know there’s been speculation. So why now? It’s a combination of personal, family, and political considerations that led me to believe that now is the right time,” he later commented.
Late last month, Galvin also announced he would seek a historic eighth-term in office.
According to the City Council president, who explained Galvin was one of the first people he spoke to about his planned mayoral run, his decision to also seek higher office should not be viewed as a criticism of the incumbent’s tenure.
However, Concannon also stressed that at this point of his life, he believes he is the better candidate for the job.
“I do believe there’s a difference between managing and leading. If folks take a look at what I’ve done in my career with the state police, I believe people will realize I have the leadership skills needed in our mayor,” the licensed attorney said.
