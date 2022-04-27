WOBURN - With the City Council poised to declare a handful of site changes as major modifications, a Waltham-based solar energy firm recently shelved plans construct a new access road through a North Woburn solar farm.
During their latest gathering in City Hall last week, the council voted unanimously to let ECA Solar withdraw without prejudice a request to change several fence lines and the primary site access point to a new solar energy installation by Commerce Way, Atlantic Avenue, and New Boston Street.
According to memo submitted to the council earlier this month by ECA Solar representative Michael Redding, company officials intend to reconsider the proposal in light of recent feedback from the Special Permits Committee.
“[We] respectfully withdraw our request for a minor modification. We plan to revise our plans based upon input received from the City Council and will resubmit in the future,” wrote Redding, who direct’s the firm’s engineering division.
Back in June of 2021, the City Council granted the petitioner a special permit to construct a solar farm on a 36-acre portion of the IndustriPlex site.
The solar arrays will include a smaller 2.45 megawatt facility and a larger farm capable of generating up to 498 kilowatts of electricity. Both green-energy installations will sit nearby a series of new housing developments off of New Boston Street by Anderson Regional Transportation Center.
Since the original special permit was issued, ECA Solar officials were asked by Woburn’s Conservation Commission to push sections of the green energy installation away from on-site wetlands. To reflect those modfications, the petitioner earlier this spring asked for permission to revise the special permit to reflect a change to perimeter security fencing and the relocation of a utility pole and light post.
The council generally had no objections to most of the changes, but balked at classifying as a “minor modification” a proposal to add a new access road through the solar energy fields from Atlantic Avenue to a nearby Passport parking lot. Originally, access had included a paved “apron” where maintenance workers could park while servicing the panels.
During a City Hall discussion about the request earlier this month, members of the Special Permits Committee similarly concluded that the access road constituted a major modification that would require a brand new public hearing process.
In coming to that conclusion, the council referenced a recent memo from Building Commissioner Thomas Quinn, who emphasized he considered the requested site plan changes as “substantial” in light of what was originally proposed.
Before voting to allow the petitioner leave to withdraw, Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer-Bruen questioned whether the council should instead deny the petition in order to make clear the council’s position.
However, according to City Clerk Lindsay Higgins, the council would not be “denying” the proposal, but instead be making a declaration that the proposed changes are “major modifications”.
In Higgins opinion, the end result of such a vote would be the same as allowing the withdrawal, as the petitioner is being forced to refile the request or redesign the access road in a manner more consistent with the original site plan.
“Technically, under the parameters of the ordinance, you do not deny a minor modification. You deem it a major modification and then that [vote] triggers what’s similar to a special permit process,” Higgins explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.