WOBURN - The city’s sole medical marijuana dispensary recently submitted a special permit application to become Woburn’s first recreational pot business.
During their latest meeting in City Hall, Woburn’s City Councilors voted unanimously to set up the petition from 130 Commerce Way’s Sanctuary Medicinals for a public hearing. There was no debate or discussion regarding the special permit request prior to the vote.
The Littleton-based marijuana cultivator is seeking one of the city’s two recreational pot sales licenses. Per Woburn’s new recreational marijuana zoning rules, which were just enacted in September, all future retail stores must operate exclusively from the community’s sole IP2 zoning district off of Commerce Way.
Currently, Sanctuary Medicinals has been issued at least four different recreational marijuana licenses by the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission. With the firm’s indoor cultivation and product manufacturing facilities situated in Littleton, the company also has retail stores in Gardner and Brookline.
Local officials have previously contended it will take months for a future pot retailer to get through the state’s approval process. Based upon Woburn’s new recreational pot zoning rules, the applicant will still have to negotiate a so-called “host agreement” with city leaders before the council can act on the request. Functioning much like a development agreement, the host agreement will include specific pledges from the petitioner in regards to traffic improvements and related mitigation measures being sought to offset the business’ impact on the community. In some circumstances, those mitigation measures can include payments from pot dispensaries for new local drug prevention and education programs.
Sanctuary Medicinals Inc. became Woburn’s first medical marijuana store after the City Council granted the company a special permit in 2018 to construct a 4,500 square foot pot pharmacy within an industrial warehouse by the corner of Presidential Way, Commerce Way, and Atlantic Avenue.
The company’s medical marijuana business also includes locations in Rochester and Plymouth, N.H.
Per Woburn’s recreational marijuana regs, no retail sales establishments can be situated within 500 feet of a school, playground, or recreational facility for youth. Other notable clauses within he ordinance include:
• Retail establishments may not allow on-site consumption of any marijuana products;
• Drive-through windows are prohibited;
• All stores must contain less than 5,000 square feet of space;
• All products must be packaged off-site;
• and retail marijuana stores are prohibited from being situated closer than 1,000 feet away from one another.
