WOBURN - An Amber Alert suspect from Maine with two children ages 6 and 8 turned herself into Woburn Police on Tuesday afternoon after hearing the Saco, Maine and Maine State Police were looking for her on Monday and Tuesday.
The 27-year-old mother turned herself in after she learned of a statewide Amber Alert issued for her 2 children, whom police say she abducted from their 63 Ferry Road in Saco.
Saco police reported Alexandra Vincent fled Maine with her two children, age 6 and 8, after a judge issued an order removing the children and placing them in the custody of another guardian
The Amber Alert was issued at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday. .
After Vincent learned of the statewide alert, she called the Saco Police Department and turned herself in to the Woburn police department, said Saco Lt. Ken Foss.
The children were taken before the Maine Department of Health and Human Services could remove them.
The children are safe with Woburn police until arrangements can be made to bring them back to Maine, Foss said.
Police said Vincent fled Saco with her children after a judge issued a preliminary order of protection granting custody to another guardian. Police and workers from the Department of Health and Human Services went to a home at 63 Ferry Road to enforce the judicial order but found Vincent had left.
A judge issued a warrant for Vincent’s arrest on a charge of criminal restraint by a parent, which is a felony. She is being held now in Massachusetts and will face extradition to Maine. The Amber Alert lasted for more than an hour.
Saco Police Chief Jack Clements on Maine television said she did the right thing o urning herself into the Woburn PD as she was in the area and she was directed to the Woburn PD station where she went to he back door and drew the attention of officers. She was later seen leaving in a cruiser but the two children were still at he Woburn PD station until arrangements could be made.
The incident came as Woburn became the center of television and police activity in the heart of Woburn Center on another issue i.e. Federal agents and Woburn Police kept going back and forth between The Dog House and Tudo Na Brasa on Main St in the heart of Woburn Center on allegations of human trafficking.
