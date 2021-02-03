WOBURN - Relegated to the sidelines for eight months now as multiple public controversies raged about the Pleasant Street facility's operations, the City Council last night indicated its support of a major leadership shakeup that would end lifetime appointments of library trustees.
After reluctantly staying out of the fray over threatened layoffs last June, an ensuing series of showdowns over the management style of new Library Director Bonnie Roalson, and the latest flurry of Open Meeting Law complaints filed since last fall by a general public looking to trustees for some type of response, frustrated City Council members praised Mayor Scott Galvin on Tuesday night for finally intervening.
Though continuing deliberations on the proposed Home Rule Petition until their next meeting, every single sitting alderman at last night's council meeting voiced his or her support of the reform package, which also propose to designate future mayors as the hiring authority for the library director. The legislation was introduced by the mayor on the same day that he ousted Library Trustee President Janet Rabbitt from her lifetime appointment.
"When issues arose and they came to the City Council, I consistently voted against taking any action," said Ward 6 Alderman Edward Tedesco, who along with his colleagues resisted multiple citizen requests since last summer to weigh-in on the barrage of library controversies. "I agree 100 percent from top to bottom with the removal of the lifetime trustees and the mayoral appointment of the director."
"I think it's long overdue," later agreed Ward 5 Alderman Darlene Mercer-Bruen. It's a little said how we got here, but we're here and we all have the opportunity to right this ship."
In particular, the mayor in a letter to the aldermen last Wednesday formally introduced the petition asking the state Legislature to amend the City Charter by ending lifetime appointments of six of the Library Board of Trustees' nine members.
Instead, all nine of the representatives will be appointed to staggered three-year terms by the mayor, while the City Council will check the city executive's new powers by approving all such nominations.
Galvin also proposes stripping from the Library Board of Trustees' their authority to appoint future library directors.
Notably, some members of the City Council, including Ward 1's Joanne Campbell and Alderman at-large Michael Concannon, expressed some skepticism about that aspect of the plan and suggested some type of compromise with council or library trustee oversight might be more appropriate.
"With you having the authority to appoint the library director, I do have some questions about that. Before, it was the trustees [hiring decision]. Those are the people who are actually there day-by-day working on these things," Campbell said.
"You make some good points. However, the mayor has much more hands-on experience in running the city," the mayor responded last night. "We're spending a significant amount of [taxpayer dollars on the library] and sometimes it's frustrating, because the general public expects the mayor to take certain actions. You get into a situation where the trustees can do what they want regardless of what the mayor says."
Fraying relations
The overhaul of the leadership structure is being proposed by Galvin after he ousted decades-long library advocate and Trustee President Janet Rabbitt from her appointed post last Wednesday.
Rabbitt was notified about Galvin's decision after Library Trustees Richard Mahoney and Joanne McNamee earlier this month questioned whether they were purposely not invited to trustee meetings last fall to discuss the retention of outside firms to resist recent public records requests and Open Meeting Law complaints.
Rabbitt is now challenging the mayor's authority to strip her lifetime appointment away.
In his letter to trustee president last week, the mayor referenced public statements made by Rabbitt at a Jan. 19 meeting in which she allegedly seems to justify blocking out dissenting trustee voices.
"When Trustee Mahoney asked why he was not notified of the October 2, 2020 meeting, you responded, 'Richard you would have voted against it [hiring the public relations firm] so what was the sense,'" Galvin alleged.
"Further discussion at the January 19, 2020 meeting makes it apparent that neither Trustee McNamee nor Mahoney were aware that an attorney had been retained to provide assistance to the Trustees with respect to its status as a corporation or the cost thereof.
I am keenly aware of the ongoing differences of opinion between and among the trustees with respect to community sentiment towards the current library director. Such differences of opinion are to be expected. However, it is unconscionable and unacceptable for you to deliberately leave certain trustees out of the decision making process because they might not agree with your position," the mayor continued.
In a memo sent to City Hall on Monday, Boston attorney Joseph Shea, retained by Rabbitt to fight her dismissal, insists the mayor lacks the statutory authority to remove his client from her lifetime position.
Further accusing the mayor of using the Jan. 19 spat between trustees as political cover, Shea claims Galvin's true motivation for the leadership shakeup is a thinly veiled attempt to bully the library board into beginning a search for a new library director.
"The short of the matter is that the mayor of the City of Woburn has no authority to remove a Trustee of a separate body corporate, the Woburn Public Library…For these reasons, your purported removal of Ms. Rabbit is null and of no effect. [She] remains a trustee," the Boston lawyer purports.
"While citing the Open Meeting Law as the grounds for your review, your actual motivation was to improperly intervene in Woburn Public Library's operations by pressing it not to renew the library director's employment contract," the legal objection further reads.
