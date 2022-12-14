WOBURN - Every vote does count as it was shown after a recount of the race including a Woburn native and a Winchester native in the 2nd Essex District. The tally showed a one-vote win for the challenger who was down 10 votes after election day.
The district includes Ipswich, Hamilton, Rowley, Newbury, Georgetown and Topsfield’s first precinct.
After the initial election count, Woburn native and incumbent Republican candidate Leonard Mirra, now of Georgetown, held a 10 vote lead.
But after recounts in each of the six towns involved, Democrat Kristin Kassner, a Winchester native, emerged with the one vote win.
However, Mirra has vowed not to give up the fight and plans on issuing a legal challenge to the decision handed down over the weekend by the Secretary of State's Office.
Kassner, a former member of the Planning Department in Burlington, has been termed a political newcomer.
Mirra, who grew up off Russell Street in Woburn and is a 1982 graduate of Woburn High School, has held the seat since first winning in November of 2012.
Mirra, the five-term incumbent, was the only newly-elected Republican candidate at the time.
The official numbers after the recount in the six towns has been certified by the state as Kassner - 11,736 to Mirra - 11,735.
It has been reported that a recent redistricting helped change the dynamics of the race.
Kassner, according to the Newburyport Daily News, is a married mother of a 6-year-old son and has lived in Hamilton for the past 13 years. There, she serves as vice chair of the Master Plan Committee.
Mirra is also a graduate of Boston College in 1986.
Mirra has worked for the Mirra Company since 1986 and also started another company, “T and M” which does outdoor publicity displays.
He and his family are long-time owners of Mirra Construction, which is now based out of Georgetown but had offices in Woburn for many years.
The Mirra Company was started in 1953 in offices off Washington Street but moved to Georgetown in 1986.
Kassner spent the past two decades working for the Town of Burlington, where she had been the planning director for the past 10 years before stepping down recently to pursue politics.
Kassner told published sources she was happy with the way the everything turned out but said that with only the one vote margin everyone will have to wait and see what more comes out of it.
Mirra, in an interview with Politico, said he was mainly frustrated with his party and how it may have played in the decision of a popular Governor Charles Baker not to seek another term.
Baker on the ballot would have helped all Republicans running in this fall's state election, Mirra said.
