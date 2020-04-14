WOBURN - Woburn parents are invited to join a virtual program designed for these challenging times of quarantine. The program is entitled, “READY! SET! ROUTINE!”, presented at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15.
The program will be presented by Woburn resident, Jennifer Mahon, who is a former public school educator with over 20 years of experience and a mother of four school aged children.
During this workshop, Jennifer will connect with parents to help them establish simple daily/weekly routines to assist parents and kids achieve more structure and comfort during this difficult time. Jennifer's topics will focus on developing simple family expectations that will allow parents and children to understand how to adjust to the new "normal" of social distancing.
This workshop is designed to help families create a more comfortable flow to their daily life and these "tips" can continue to provide structure to family life when "things get back to normal". There will be plenty of time for questions and discussion after Jennifer presents her tips.
The program is being offered via the Zoom platform. For information on accessing the program, RSVP to the event on the SCI Woburn Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/SCIWoburn/) or email dcrowley@socialcapitalic.org.
The program Wednesday is the first in a series of offerings through a new Woburn Parent Network that is being coordinated by Social Capital Inc. (SCI) in partnership with Woburn Public Schools and the James L. McKeown Boys & Girls Club. This project is funded through CHNA 15 DoN funds from Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.