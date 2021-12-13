WOBURN - Lowell Street area abutters urged the City Council this week to reject zoning legislation that would facilitate the construction of a life sciences campus on a portion of the Showcase Cinemas property off of Middlesex Canal Parkway.
Noticeably absent from the initial public hearing on petition last month, local residents mobilized en-masse for this week’s council meeting to make clear their opposition to a pitch by Boston-based the Davis Companies to create a new Life Sciences and Business Mixed-Use Overlay District (LBOD) next to their homes.
Ultimately, the City Council took no action on the petition, which if approved, would establish a pathway for the commercial real-estate developer to convert an approximate 26-acre chunk of the movie theater site that overlooks I-95 into a biomedical and high-tech research center.
Kicking off this week’s public hearing, Ellen Road resident Kevin Lonergan explained that he and many of his neighbors, who live in a neighborhood that directly abuts the National Amusements site by the Route 38 rotary and I-95, only recently learned about the life sciences redevelopment plans.
“I’ve heard whispers for the past 10 years that something was going to be built on that lot. Try to imagine my surprise when by chance, I started watching the Planning Board meeting discussion [last month] about plans to put a life sciences building here,” the lifelong city resident said.
“Probably the most [concerning] aspect of this is how close these buildings would be placed to our homes. For the life of me, I can’t understand how this is being talked about without one of us in the neighborhood knowing anything about what’s going on,” Lonergan continued.
Technically, the petitioner, who has inked an agreement with National Amusements to purchase the land around an underutilized overflow parking area situated closest to the Lowell Street side of the Middlesex Canal Parkway property, has not formally introduced redevelopment plans.
However, last month, Kristopher Yetman, the vice-president for development at the Davis Companies, predicted that if the zoning initiative passes, his firm would request a special permit to construct two multi-story buildings containing around 200,000 square feet on the site.
Lonergan, like many other area residents, have a number of unanswered questions about that eventual proposal, including questions about how close the new buildings would sit to their homes, how tall the new structures will be, and whether a new access road will be constructed onto Lowell Street to handle traffic.
Ellen Road abutter Daniel Lopez, referencing concerns cited by the city’s Planning Board in their November recommendation against the LBOD, questioned one component of the overlay district regs that would allow life-sciences uses to exist within 125 feet of residential zoning districts.
According to Lopez, given the industry’s experimentation with biological materials and chemicals, he considered it highly inappropriate for the council to grant relief from existing zoning standards that require a 1500-foot setback between residential and high-hazard uses.
Frances Road resident Dean Crimaldi, a mechanical systems contractor, also challenged the reduced setback standard and argued that substances and other air exchangers in the future building could end-up emitting harmful pollution plumes right over the entire Central Square area.
“I work in lab environments on a daily basis and for some of the exhaust streams being produced, they don’t even know what kind of substances are being put in the air,” said the abutter. “Please take careful consideration before voting on this. I don’t feel like it’s appropriate.”
Marion Avenue resident Marie Leen also joined with various other speakers to lament the potential release of harmful chemical pollutants into either the air or the surrounding Middlesex Canal area watershed.
“Think about what this means. If there’s a potential toxin, it could blow right over or new Hurld Wyman School or over to the daycare center. It could even blow over [the area] before our firemen can even suit up at that beautiful new headquarters [we’re building off of Lowell Street],” Leen commented.
Main Street resident Jason Comiero also addressed the council and cited concerns about the new buildings displacing the water table in the area.
According to the abutter, as new developments have crept into the Central Square and Lowell Street area in recent years, the volume of water making its way into his basement has increased dramatically.
“I haven’t heard anything about the water table. On Hart Street and Main Street, all the houses along the canal are already getting water. The pumps in my house don’t shut off. Every five minutes now, they’re turning on,” he said. “With a building down there, if water gets displaced, where’s it going to go?”
According to local attorney Joseph Tarby, who is representing the developer, his client has recently made arrangements to sit down with area residents to discuss their concerns. That neighborhood meeting was scheduled to take place on Wednesday.
