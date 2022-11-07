WOBURN - The new 20,690-square-foot Woburn Fire Dept. headquarters and support building is proceeding off Main Street at the southern edges of Forest Park at a highly-visible location opposite Middlesex Canal Park.
The process to build a new fire headquarters has at times been arduous with some specialized building equipment needed, as well as permitting causing some delays.
Now, according to Fire Chief Donald Kenton, a March 1, 2023 opening is eyed.
In speaking to the Woburn Rotary Club at the Woburn Public Library, Kenton referenced his long devotion to Woburn, its schools and sports program, as well as his fruitful 35 years with the Woburn Fire Department. He is also starting his third year as chief. All of it, he remarked, has been very rewarding, including the construction process for the new Central Fire Station.
“I’d love to get in there in March,” he said, citing the fact a monthly overload on ambulances has to be addressed.
Woburn now has two ambulances constantly on the go and has to call upon area ambulances at critical times, meaning 400 runs for Woburn while calling on Winchester (27) and Burlington (17) for added help.
An estimated 70 percent of the Woburn Fire Department is spent on ambulance services.
“The culture has also changed, too,” he added.
Three years in the making…
The first step took place back in January 2020 when the city applied for a special permit for the site and then the predictable government procedures that followed.
The central headquarters will include three apparatus bays, administrative offices, instruction and training offices, storage areas, locker rooms, exercise room and living space. The structure is located at 729-749 Main St.
The maximum building height will be 28 feet with an ancillary to the main buildings being the Operations Support Building of approximately 6,130 sq. ft. to house the “apparatus maintenance bay and associated facilities.”
Initial funding for the central headquarters was $23 million with another $7 million to upgrade other fire stations.
