WOBURN - The city’s Planning Board recently scheduled meeting for later this month in order to launch deliberations over a revised proposal to allow for life sciences uses at the Showcase Cinemas site by Lowell Street.
During the appointed officials’ latest gathering in City Hall, Planning Director Tina Cassidy explained that the Davis Companies, the same firm that in Dec. of 2021 yanked a similar rezoning petition due to a public outcry, has floated a new overlay district concept plan.
The Planning Board, which had prior to the recent meeting not scheduled an official meeting for the month of August, subsequently voted unanimously to schedule a virtual discussion on the matter for Aug. 23 at 7 p.m.
With the planners serving in an advisory capacity on the matter, the City Council will make the final decision regarding the requested zoning change, which would create a new Life Sciences and Mixed-Business Use Overay District (LBOD) around a portion of the Showcase Cinemas overflow parking area that sits closest to the Lowell Street side of the 38-acre parcel.
Attorney Joseph Tarby, representing the Davis Companies, specifically requested that the upcoming public hearing be held virtually, as one of his client’s consultants would be unable to attend an in-person meeting in City Hall. The Planning Board, noting that virtual meetings tend to attract more public viewers, took no issue with that request.
In November of 2021, officials from the Davis Companies unveiled unofficial plans to construct a pair of multi-story life science buildings containing roughly 200,000 square feet of space. With National Amusement planning on keeping the adjacent movie theatre open, most of the land in question to be included in the LBOD is part of a giant overflow parking lot that Showcase Cinemas officials say hasn’t been needed for a number of years now.
Last fall, during their doomed attempt to create a similar overlay district, the Davis Companies predicted a life sciences redevelopment on the Middlesex Canal Parkway site could generate as much as $2.4 million in new real-estate taxes.
Soon after the LBOD proposal was introduced last fall, area abutters who reside in the neighborhoods around Lowell Street came out in force to raise public safety concerns and object to a number of provisions in the zoning legislation, including:
• Concerns about whether so-called high-hazard life sciences uses would be allowed on the site;
• The belief that a proposed 70-foot no disturb buffer zone between underlying commercial and residential zoning districts was insufficient, as it could reportedly lead to some portions the development sitting as close as 125-feet from neighboring homes;
• An argument that the LBOD should include more strict provisions in regards to minimum drainage and stormwater system design standards, as the neighborhood is already prone to flooding due to the area’s high water table;
• And questions around traffic impacts and how access to and from the site would be handled, as many worried that the developer would eventually advance plans to tie the site into Lowell Street.
The revival of the LBOD plan comes as the City Council recently removed a major obstacle to the potential redevelopment by settling a years-old lawsuit with landowner NAI Holdings.
As recently reported by The Daily Times Chronicle, the out-of-court settlement to the 2017 appeal will enable NAI Holdings to sell the parking lot to the Davies Company or another interested third-party for a redevelopment.
Per the legal agreement, National Amusements will be able to wiggle out of a decades-old special permits clause that forbids the corporation from subdividing the parcel into two separate lots. However, in being freed from that previous commitment to the city, the landowner promises to subject any future development at that second lot - including proposals for by-right uses — to a special permitting process before the City Council.
