WOBURN - The Planning Board recently asked Mayor Scott Galvin and others for help fixing new groundwater disturbances on the West Side by an old Shannon Farm area subdivision.
During their latest virtual meeting, the appointed officials conceded they are unable to attribute a new flooding phenomenon to early blasting and earthworks activity at Ferullo Drive, the site of a new 33-lot subdivision off Lexington Street being developed by prominent Burlington builder Robert Murray.
Given that investigatory impasse, the planners in a unanimous vote agreed to send a letter to the mayor's office explaining their months-long study of the flooding occurrences and urging the city executive to intervene.
According to Planning Director Tina Cassidy, with an abutting homeowner at 8 Strawberry Lane now dealing with a constant sheet of ice developing near the end of her driveway, a safety issue exists that should be dealt with by the city and whoever is ultimately deemed responsible for the issue.
"Though there's a long-standing issue with water in basements, the first time the city found out water was pooling on Strawberry Lane was last year," said Cassidy, who argued there is little doubt that the direction of subsurface water flows have been recently altered.
"The public works or engineering department speculated that if there were monitoring wells [by the new 33-lot subdivision], we may have been able to detect and monitor groundwater flows and changes over time. But in the absence of that, it looks like we as a city have a situation to rectify," the planning director added.
For his part, Murray through local attorney Joseph Tarby pledged months ago to help correct the water issues should the city be able to prove with certainty that early site work on his development caused the problem.
Tarby had last summer argued that a number of other nearby residential developments, including one just over the Lexington line and the Shannon Farm townhouse project across the street, could have also been the source of the changed groundwater conditions.
Since the planners last discussed the topic in November, Murray volunteered to pay for an outside engineering firm to examine the issue and propose a corrective action plan.
The Burlington developer, though not obligated to do anything about the matter, has also according to Cassidy suggested he may be willing to contribute funding towards a fix.
However, as recent correspondence with the city's engineering and DPW departments makes clear, the Planning Board lacks the influence to marshall the resources needed to order that engineering study.
"This is just around the corner from my house. The water is pooling right up on their driveway and in front of their house. It's a sheet of ice," said Planning Board member Michael Ventresca, who pointed out that when he visited the Strawberry Lane home in question, a visiting home health aid was trying to safely navigate the ice field.
"It's in everyone's best interests to have the developer and the city come up with a proposed solution and take action. I think it needs to be dealt with quickly," later remarked Planner James Callahan.
The genesis of the Planning Board investigation dates back to a July of 2020 request from Murray for an extension of time to finish construction of the luxury homes on land that was previously part of Shannon Farm.
In December, the planners granted that requested extension until the winter of 2023.
The planners this fall also okayed the Murray Hills Inc. principal's offer to post an approximate $525,000 bond to guarantee the construction of the luxury homes and associated project road and utility infrastructure.
The West Side housing project is not to be confused with the substantially larger Village at Shannon Farm development directly across the street, where some 112 townhomes are being erected by local builder Scott Seaver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.