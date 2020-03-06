WOBURN - Seizing the opportunity to refinance outstanding capital debts at a sub-1 percent interest rate, Mayor Scott Galvin revealed the city will save more than $720,000 by restructuring some $4.19 million in general bond obligations.
Reached in his City Hall office on Tuesday morning, Galvin explained the debt payment savings will be generated over the next decade thanks to a near-perfect environment for financially stable communities like Woburn to seek new loans or refinance old debts.
"We just had a couple different opportunities for some offerings from the past that we were able to seek refinancing for. And if you look at what's going on in the market right now, the rats are really favorable," the mayor explained.
In total, the community will save an estimated $721,389 over the next 10-years as a result of the restructuring.
The bonds being refinanced, originally issued in the summer of 2007 and 2009, were taken out to pay for the Woburn Memorial High School building project and local water infrastructure improvements. With eight firms expressing interest in the package, the city last Thursday awarded the bid to BNYMellon Capital Markets, which offered to refinance the old debt for an stunningly low average interest rate of .818 percent.
Late last year, Woburn received an "AAA" bond rating from S&P Global Ratings, leaving the community eligible to borrow money for future capital projects and other budgetary needs at some of the lowest rates offered to cities and towns.
According to the mayor, who has for years now worked with City Hall's financial managers to capture that highest-attainable rating status, the recent refinancing package marked Woburn's latest opportunity to capitalize on the financial achievement.
"These rates were even more favorable than we had anticipated," said Galvin. "Our dedicated financial team has worked hard to put the city in the position to take advantage of attractive marketplace rates available to the highest-rated municipalities."
The mayor on Tuesday was interviewed just hours after the Federal Reserve, responding to growing concerns about coronavirus-related disruptions to the world economy, cut the nation's benchmark federal-funds rate by a half-percentage point on Tuesday morning.
According to the mayor, that trend — should it continue for the foreseeable future — could pay huge dividends for the city as it gets ready to borrow some $30 million for a major fire department modernization effort.
In fact, even before learning of the Federal Reserve's emergency action — which should hypothetically benefit consumers looking to ink other common debt instruments like home mortgages and business loans — Galvin voiced optimism that the city might realize significant savings while going out to bid to build a new central fire station.
Besides that estimated $23 million undertaking, city leaders have also authorized another $7 million in spending to renovate three other fire houses. When pitching that major capital expenditure, the mayor and City Hall's financial team had plugged in higher interest rates in order to provide a conservative analysis of the total project costs.
"I do," said the mayor, when asked if he now believes favorable market conditions could shave significant borrowing costs from fire station modernization effort. "It looks like the rates are going to stay pretty favorable."
"We had projected an interest rat that's higher than [what we just got] by gong out to bid. So with our AAA bond rating, we're in a great position. We should do really good."
