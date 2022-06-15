WOBURN - A Boston-based developer recently unveiled plans to convert the Boston Sports Club building off Presidential Way into a life-sciences building.
During the last regular meeting of the City Council, Burlington attorney Mark Vaughan, representing 400 Presidential Way landowner Rhino Capital, explained that his client has already spoken to at least two tenants interested in leasing space within the retrofitted building right off I-93.
Vaughan and Tyler Murphy, Rhino Capital’s head of construction and development, later assured the city officials that no high-hazard uses would be allowed on the 9.8-acre site, which currently contains a three-story building containing 33,159 square feet of space.
Besides updating the fitness facility to create new lab spaces - no more than six testing “cleanrooms” or “control areas” will be established - the petitioner also plans to add a loading dock to the building by razing an outdoor basketball court situated along the rear property line.
“The plan is to keep the existing building footprint and reposition that for life sciences and lab purposes,” Vaughan explained. “As I’m sure you’re aware, there’s been tremendous interest in the life sciences and lab market over the past year and for a variety of reasons, we feel this building is ideally situated.”
Ultimately, the council continued the public hearing on the matter until June 21.
Overlooking I-93 and situated right off of the Exit 37C offramp onto Commerce and Presidential Way, users gain access to the fitness center property through an entrance shared by other commercial properties situated at 200 and 300 Presidential Way.
The City Council, which is being asked to grant a special permit sanctioning the new life sciences use, generally supported the concept and at one point during the recent meeting appeared receptive to immediately approving the request.
At least two major factors appeared to influence the council’s ease with the proposal. First, as explained by Murphy in response to a question posed by Ward 1 Councilor Joanne Campbell, the building conversion as proposed will limit so-called high-hazard users from considering a lease at the site, as the property will not be equipped to handle dangerous biological agents or large volumes of hazardous materials.
“Right now, we’re talking to two companies and they’re both in the cell therapy world,” said the Rhino Capital representative of potential tenants. “Per the city’s zoning code, we’re not allowed to have chemicals in quantities that will create a hazardous use there. So the building code is very clear as to what can and can’t be here.”
Another factor working in the petitioner’s favor was the result of a traffic impact study, which reportedly concluded that there will be fewer motorists heading to site each day once it is converted for life science tenants.
According to Christine Trearchis, an engineer from VHB, in order to be sure her traffic study was accurate, she contrasted pre-and-post pandemic counts at Boston Sports Club with industry-agreed trip projections for fitness centers. She then compared those numbers with projected traffic counts for a new life-sciences use.
“It was found to be an actual reduction in trips of up to 100 vehicles per peak hour or about 400 fewer trips per day,” Trearchis said.
The main tripping point regarding the petition involved the proposed mitigation package for the project, which would involve the removal of an offsite sign associated with the property and the payment of roughly $6,500 to the City of Woburn for a traffic signal upgrade.
According to Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer-Bruen, whose ward includes the Presidential Way site, she is uncomfortable with any mitigation arrangement that involves the issuance of a check to the City of Woburn to cover the cost of requested infrastructure improvements.
Recounting numerous circumstances where similar payments have sat untouched for years in city mitigation accounts or even worse been slated for unrelated projects, Mercer-Bruen insisted that Rhino Capital agree to purchase and download the requested software update onto the traffic signal by the petitioner’s main driveway.
“We’re committed to doing it. [City Engineer Jay Corey] feels $6,500 is sufficient to [upgrade that traffic light’s capabilities]. We’re just trying to set a limit [on how much to pay the city] so we don’t suddenly find out we’re being asked to pay $30,000,” said Vaughan of the mitigation proposal.
“I don’t want you to write a check to anybody,” Mercer-Bruen responded. “It there’s mitigation that’s needed, I think it’s more appropriate that you folks buy it and get it installed…We’ve had to much of a history not getting some of the things done.”
The second sticking point surrounded a special permit condition that will require the removal of a freestanding sign, which was apparently never authorized and is planted on state-owned land between I-93 and Boston Sports Club.
Vaughan, who has thus far been unable to identify who owns the sign and determine whether the state has okayed the lease of its land, worried that his client was about to be pulled into a legal spat between the city, the Mass. Department of Transportation, and the sign owner.
However, city officials, though willing to grant the petitioner the time needed to work through that bureaucratic framework, insisted they are unwilling to budge on the proposed special permit condition.
(0) comments
