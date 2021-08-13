WOBURN - Having rescinded its masking order earlier this summer, the city’s School Committee next Tuesday will reportedly consider whether to require facial coverings for the start of the school year.
According to the agenda for next week’s regularly scheduled meeting, Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley is expected to render an opinion as to necessity of requiring either all or a portion of Woburn’s children to wear facial coverings for the start of the 2021-2022 academic year.
During that same presentation, the superintendent will address broader “COVID-19 safety measures” being proposed for neighborhood schools as educators grapple with the pandemic for the third consecutive school year.
Though it’s unclear whether the School Committee is being asked to consider other public health protocols, the elected officials are expected to take a final vote on whether masks will be mandatory indoors for staff and students.
Per federal mandates, all students taking buses to school each day must wear a mask.
Earlier this summer, the School Committee voted to rescind a facial covering policy that was instituted before the start of the 2020-2021 school year. At the time, the decision was based upon the latest guidelines issued by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), which “highly recommended” but did not require pupils in summer school programs to wear facial coverings.
Since that time, DESE Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley and Margret Cooke, the acting Commissioner of the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), have clarified that the state will not be mandating the use of facial coverings for the regular academic year.
In a July 30 memo, both state leaders suggested that the latest guidelines, through partially breaking with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) position regarding facial coverings, still meets the spirit of the federal agency’s recommended protocols.
“Recent updates by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to its Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools emphasize the importance of all students returning to full-time, in-person school this fall. The CDC guidance supports the use of vaccines as the primary mitigation measure in school settings, and also continues to recommend masking in K-12 schools,” Riley explained in the memo to school superintendents across the state.
“Massachusetts has among the highest vaccination rates of any state in the nation, and evidence continues to reinforce that the COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective, especially against severe disease,” Riley and Cooke added. “At the same time, even for those students not yet vaccinated, the apparent risk of COVID-19 to children remains small. These factors continue to reinforce that many previously instituted COVID-19 mitigation measures in school settings are no longer necessary.”
As was the case with previous DESE mask advisories from over the summer, the state “strongly recommends” that all unvaccinated staff members and students wear facial coverings.
However, the state officials are stopping short of advising the imposition of a masking mandate. Riley, who is leaving such masking decisions up to each school district, also insists that vaccinated individuals should not be subjected to facial covering mandates.
“This fall, DESE and DPH strongly recommend that all students in kindergarten through grade 6 wear masks when indoors, except students who cannot do so due to medical conditions or behavioral needs. Masks are not necessary outdoors and may be removed while eating indoors…DESE and DPH also strongly recommend that unvaccinated staff in all grades, unvaccinated students in grades 7 and above, and unvaccinated visitors wear masks indoors,” the education commissioner wrote on July 30.
“DESE and DPH recommend that schools allow vaccinated students to remain unmasked,” the masking guidelines further read. “Please note: DESE and DPH will continue to consult with medical advisors and may update the masking requirements above as we learn more about COVID-19’s effects on hospitalizations in Massachusetts and on children.”
