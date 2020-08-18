WOBURN - The following is an update on the State Primary Election which will be held in Woburn beginning with Early Voting this Saturday and ending with the official election on Tuesday, Sept. 2.
State Primary Election – Tuesday, September 2, 2020
On Tuesday, September 1, 2020, the State Primary Election will be held citywide for the Democratic, Republican, Libertarian and Green-Rainbow parties. Voters enrolled in a party can vote in that party primary. Unenrolled or Independent voters must choose one party ballot and vote in that primary.
Early Voting
Early Voting will take place at the old Wyman School at 679 Main Street. Enter in the main doors on Newbury Street. Voters are asked to wear a mask. The hours for early voting are:
Saturday, August 22 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Sunday, August 23 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Monday, August 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, August 25 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, August 26 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, August 27 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Friday, August 28 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Vote-by-Mail
The Secretary of State mailed Vote-by-Mail applications to all registered voters. If you are a registered voter and did not receive a card, you can download a form at Vote-by-Mail Application The deadline to file Vote-by-Mail applications with the Office of the City Clerk is 5:00 p.m. on August 26, 2020. Vote-by-Mail ballots may be returned by mail, by delivering in person to the Office of the City Clerk at Woburn City Hall, or by depositing in the drop box at the rear of City Hall. The drop box is to the right of the door which is marked with signs. The ballot will drop into a secure box inside City Hall.
Voter Registration
The deadline to register to vote or change your party, name or address is Saturday, August 22, 2020. Voters can check their registration status, find their polling place, and register or change their name, party or address at www.RegisterToVoteMA.com Although registration in person ends at 8:00 p.m. and mail-in forms must be post marked by August 22, 2020, voters have until 11:59 p.m. on August 22 to register or make changes online. The hours for voter registration at the Office of the City Clerk are:
Monday, August 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, August 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, August 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, August 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Friday, August 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Saturday, August 22 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Voters registered in a party can only vote on that party’s ballot. All other voters, often called independent voters, must choose one of the four party ballots on election day.
For more information, go to the Secretary of State’s website at https://www.sec.state.ma.us/ele
Election Day Polling Locations
All polling places will be open on Election Day, Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Voters are asked to wear a mask. The only change in polling locations is for voters in Ward 3 who will vote in the new Hurld-Wyman School instead of in the old Farmstand. The polling places are:
Ward 1, Precinct 1 – Joyce Middle School, 55 Locust Street
Ward 1, Precinct 2 – Joyce Middle School, 55 Locust Street
Ward 2, Precinct 1 – Shamrock Elementary School, 60 Green Street
Ward 2, Precinct 2 – Shamrock Elementary School, 60 Green Street
Ward 3, Precinct 1 –Hurld-Wyman Elementary School, 39 Wyman Street
Ward 3, Precinct 2 – Hurld-Wyman Elementary School, 39 Wyman Street
Ward 4, Precinct 1 – former Wyman School Building, 679 Main Street at Eaton Avenue
Ward 4, Precinct 2 – White Elementary School, 36 Bow Street
Ward 5, Precinct 1 – Goodyear Elementary School, 41 Central Street
Ward 5, Precinct 2 – Goodyear Elementary School, 41 Central Street
Ward 6, Precinct 1 – Altavesta Elementary School, 990 Main Street
Ward 6, Precinct 2 – Altavesta Elementary School, 990 Main Street
Ward 7, Precinct 1 – Reeves Elementary School, 240 Lexington Street
Ward 7, Precinct 2 – Reeves Elementary School, 240 Lexington Street
