WOBURN - With the petitioner agreeing to move all encroachments from a neighboring property, the City Council recently okayed a Main Street resident’s plan to keep a retaining wall to prevent water from flowing into her backyard.
Armed with a letter from a neighbor that grants her permission to use their property to access the yard space during construction, 708 Main St. resident Daniela Souza appeared before City Council last week after previously promising to move fill and several sections of a recently installed retaining wall off of portions of a state-owned property bordering the Middlesex Canal.
The elected officials, who have been sympathetic to her plight since she first brought her case before them last month, later voted unanimously to grant her the needed special permits to legitimize the work that was done.
“I appreciate the petitioner coming forward and working with us and I appreciate my colleagues for being understanding about the situation,” said Ward 4 Councilor Joseph Demers, who represents the petitioner and others in the neighborhood by the Showcase Cinemas site and the Route 38 rotary.
“Sorry you had to go through all of this…I hope everything works out for you,” Ward 2’s Richard Gately later commented.
Souza, who operates a licensed daycare from her home, first appeared before the City Council in mid-November after she was cited by the building department for backfilling a water-logged depression in her yard and installing the retaining wall and a new fence without a permit.
Appearing on the verge of tears during that initial public hearing, the local resident and businesswoman pleaded with the council for mercy and explained she performed the work believing she was fully complying with local zoning and building regulations.
The childcare provider later told the council she had repeatedly contacted city officials about a series of flooding events on her property that began happening with some regularity in 2020 and 2021. Explaining her backyard functions as an outdoor play area for her business, the petitioner - believing City Hall was not going to help out - insisted she felt forced to take action in order to protect the children under her supervision.
“I never meant to do the work without a permit,” she said at the first public hearing. “My mistake was not asking for more information. I thought I checked all the right boxes. It [the Woburn Zoning Code] said if your retaining wall is not over four-feet, you don’t need a permit. And my fence was already there, so I believed didn’t need a permit [to replace it].
Ultimately, the work performed at the daycare reportedly violated zoning ordinances because too much fill was brought in, while at least a portion of the new wall and fence was installed on an abutting parcel of land.
Per city zoning ordinances, landowners must obtain a special permit if more than 100 yards of fill or other landscaping materials like crushed stone are being spread. In the current case, it is estimated the local resident had 360 cubic yards of fill brought onto her property. Since that time, that soil has been tested to demonstrate to city officials that the fill was free of contaminates and will not damage environmentally sensitive Cummings Brook - which runs along the rear of her lot.
Late last month, during a gathering of the council’s Special Permits Committee, Roger Wheaton - a local resident who runs a general contracting business - pointed out a small section of the new retaining wall had been built on conservation land by the Middlesex Canal.
Wheaton, whose granddaughter is being cared for at the local daycare, later assured the council the wall could be easily repositioned back onto the 708 Main St. site. Since that committee meeting, Souza’s neighbor has also stepped forward and agreed in writing to grant the daycare provider temporary use of his yard area for access while that remedy is made.
Also rushing to Souza’s aid at last week’s public hearing was Sendick Road resident Kathryn Wheaton and another local parent, both of whom described the petitioner as an upstanding neighbor and childcare provider.
“I’ve been a Woburn resident for nearly 50 years and grew up in the same neighborhood as Joe Demers and climbed trees with him as a kid. I’ve been sending my kids to Daniella for six years. The care and education they’ve received from her is been truly second to none,” said Wheaton.
