WOBURN - Members of the National Guard will be deployed to the city in response to recent requests for help in resolving a manpower shortage affecting the district’s special education (SPED) transportation provider.
On Friday, Mass. Governor Charles Baker announced that he had activated an additional 250 guardsmen to help plug an apparent statewide bus and van driver shortage that has resulted in numerous parental complaints to Woburn officials since the 2021-2022 school year began earlier this month.
“As part of its ongoing effort to support school-age children and their families, the Massachusetts National Guard will expand its school transportation mission to five additional communities,” a joint release from Baker’s office and the Mass. National Guard explained late last week. “In response to requests for assistance by local government officials, the Guard will begin service in Brockton, Framingham, Holyoke, Quincy, and Woburn.”
Baker’s order on Friday comes after Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley appraised the School Committee last week that he had formally ask the state for the extraordinary assistance.
According to Crowley and School Committee member Colleen Cormier, who chairs the board’s Student Services and Achievement Subcommittee, bus provider North Reading Transportation (NRT) is reportedly still looking for hundreds of drivers to operate its fleet of buses and vans.
NRT is apparently reporting that it lacks the manpower to staff at least 38 contracted transportation routes to various out-of-district service providers.
The labor issue is not currently effecting North Suburban Transportation, which is Woburn’s regular education bus service provider.
“We have a call into [the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education] DESE to have Woburn utilize the National Guard to meet the driver shortage,” the superintendent explained during last week’s school board meeting.
“There is a 15 percent shortage at NRT with 38 unfilled routes. Some [existing drivers] are doing double runs and finding other solutions,” Cormier later commented.
Members of the School Committee began investigating the SPED transportation problems in early September, when a White Elementary School area parent approached the elected officials to complain about the irregular service.
At the time, the local mother, whose child receives SPED services at an out-of-district institution in Beverly, told the School Committee that she and her husband upended their own work schedules due to late, delayed, or entirely missing bus services.
“Yesterday, our son, on his first day of school, never had his van show up at our home or in our school. When I called, they said the van would be there in five minutes. After 40 minutes, my husband decided to drive him to Beverly,” said the frustrated parent, who also claimed her son had been left at school without a ride home at least once as well.
According to Cormier, whose subcommittee was asked to investigate those initial complaints further, various other parents through a survey circulated by Woburn’s Special Education Parent Advisory Committee (SEPAC) have reported experienced similar problems with NRT since the start of the year.
And according to the superintendent, though it now appears Woburn is far from the only community dealing with such issues, every parent impacted is due an apology.
“I apologize to every family that transportation has been a problem for [this year],” said the superintendent last week. “It’s outside of our control, but that doesn’t make it right. I wish it was better and we’re working it make it better as fast as we can.”
Based on Baker’s latest order, which expands upon a National Guard mission that involved similar bus driver shortages in Lynn, Chelsea, Lowell, and Lawrence, all activated guardsmen will receive 7D vehicle - or school van - transportation training.
The first 90 members of the National Guard began receiving that training in the first week of September.
“This week, more than 190 members of the Guard completed the driver’s certification process to operate transport vans known as 7D vehicles,” Baker’s office explained last Friday. “In accordance with school transportation worker requirements, the orientation process included vehicle training, background screening, as well as a thorough review of all health and safety measures.”
During the most recent School Committee meeting, Crowley explained that though there have also been some complaints about delays and late drop-offs regarding regular education bus routes, those type of timing issues are routinely experienced at the start of a new academic year.
The superintendent assured parents that those kinks should be worked out over the next couple of weeks as bus drivers adjust their routes in response to new changes in citywide traffic patterns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.