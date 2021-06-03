WOBURN - City officials along with a fresh eye in Cynthia “Cindy” Stewart have completed Phase 1 of the Local Rapid Recovery Program (LRRP) in efforts to revitalize the downtown (Woburn Center) area.
In a regular Woburn Redevelopment Authority meeting by way of a virtual meeting, Stewart and WRA members exchanged views of an area from Hammond Sq. to the north, through Woburn Center and into the South End.
The fresh look by Stewart comes from $60,000 grant by the state to Goman + York of East Hartford, Connecticut.
Nothing definitive came from the Phase 1 portion of LRRP but everything was reviewed from store vacancies, store mixes, parking and other vital signs for any downtown area. The meeting ended on a note of asking the public to share with the group any ideas one might have to re-energize the downtown area with citizens urged to contact the WRA at city hall by way of correspondences on how to tackle problem areas like vacant stores, crosswalks, parking and the like.
“We have but 60 days to go,” cautioned Stewart, who is well on the way with a list of things-to-do to improve the business environment in the heart of the city. And as an example, more retail stores of different kinds were urged.
The WRA will swing back to an in-person, open meeting in City Hall on Tuesday, June 22nd to bring the Phase II directly to the public.
“There seems to be good interest,” remarked WRA Chairman Donald Queenin, citing a host of areas like Main Street at Franklin Street, Montvale Avenue and Green Street. “Go forward,” he urged.
Queenin and other members also felt the timing was good as the economy opened in post-COVID-19 timing period.
Queenin cited the fact the timing was good to “talk to consultants, experts and make appraisals and help the city with this interesting concept.”
The goal, Qeenin pointed out, would be to define the various areas and develop private and public interest in projects.
In the end, it was pointed out, a report can be sent to the state with one eye on hopefully getting existing or new grants to upgrade all the projects. The goal, the WRA members felt, was to develop a strategy.
Statistics in the end would show a more vibrant downtown area. Presently, a survey in Phase I by Stewart and WRA members shows 75 storefronts with 11 vacancies. Also, it was pointed out on a graph the city now has 1,443 public/private parking areas.
A survey has also shown a 25% drop in business by stores within the area during the pandemic.
Stewart reported after her survey things like sidewalks “run the gamut” as 50% of the sidewalks are clean and well maintained and that the area has “great street lighting.”
Storefront improvements are also an issue, she maintained after her survey, with an effort to be made to encourage upgrades with god suggestions from the WRA.
“Maybe, we will have to be creative and in some cases, provide opportunities to get them up to date,” Stewart remarked, noting “some need work on lighting.”
She suggested getting projects moving and get ideas going, “as you have a lot of opportunities.” “You have some great history,” she reflected.
Get moving
Chairman Queenin concurred with much of Stewart’s advice, by saying “all are in agreement.” “We all have our wish list and maybe you can coach us on the feasibility of it all.”
Stewart responded by noting “you come up with the ideas, like adding pedestrian activated street light at walkway areas.” “We can then find out costs and some real programs.”
“At this point,” she reflected, “we are just brainstorming.”
WRA Administrator Tina Cassidy concurred on the idea of leaving the door open for every idea. Things like activating pedestrian lights, trash barrels, streetscapes and such are ideas to be addressed. “We have tried to address some,” she said but concurred another look and fresh look at many things is needed. “We have tried to address many things,” she reflected.
The entire issue to parking, two-hour limits, parking meters and the like should be reviewed, felt Stewart and enforcement must also go along with such reviews. “We should keep our minds open,” she said,
In the end, Stewart said the WRA and city officials should come up with a “list of opportunities.”
Also, groups like the Woburn Chamber of Commerce, she said, should be involved. Also, an Economic Development Director for the city of Woburn is a possibility, she added, but all must come to a head ”within the next 60 days.”
Presently, a chart showed in the downtown:
• 41% restaurants
• 23% retail
• 25% vacant
Stewart encouraged more stores like for clothes and shoes while Chairman Queenin tossed out the idea for a good fish market. Other suggestions were to give the new pocket park some visual feel like having a mural and perhaps a mural program at other parts of the Woburn Center area.
Stewart and the WRA members characterized their end of Phase I thinking just thinking out loud but a forum to share ideas to upgrade the downtown area.
Phase I officially ended May 15th when a report had to be made to the state. Phase II has a goal of “10 project goals” as recommended next steps. In turn, the 10 project goals would be turned over to the state to provide referrals to federal, state and local fusing sources during the June-July timeframe.
(Suggestions can be mailed to the Woburn Redevelopment Authority, P.O. Box 72, Woburn, Massachusetts 01801.)
