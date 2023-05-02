WOBURN - The wait-`n-see position of the City of Woburn on the former high-profile Best Gas Station site at the confluence on Main Street, Salem Street and Campbell Street will not change any time soon, according to reports to the City of Woburn in recent days.
Technically located at 477 Main St., the unattended gas station with a long history of occupying this vital corner of the city in Woburn Center will apparently not change in the days or weeks ahead.
The five-member Woburn Redevelopment Authority has been well aware of its vacancy for years and Executive Director Tina Cassidy and new Economic Development Director Casey Hagerty are also aware of its vacancy….and it going nowhere..
At the recent WRA meeting, new WRA member Mark Kiklis brought attention to the area and noted the new owners have no plans for the site or building.
Kiklis, who is a real estate entrepreneur, said he has met recently with the owners who said they have no plans right away to re-open the gas station, knock it down and put up another structure or anything else.
“Will they replace it soon - no such luck,” beamed Kiklis at the recent WRA meeting. “It’s just a wait ’n see and they had no plans when buying it.”
Presently, the building, valued at $415,000, is owned by Campbell & Main Street, LLC of 42 Puffer Lane in Sudbury. They purchased the building and site on May 16, 2022 but without any goal to use the building or the site at the moment.
The assessment value set now by the Woburn Assessors is $288,000.
For years, Woburnites, motorists, visitors and others came to know the site as a Best Gas Station.
Recent previous owners included CNFT properties in September 2018 and by the Best interests from January 1994 to January 2004.
The structure was built in 1923, according to City of Woburn records, which describe the building attributes as “good.”
