The now vacant Best/BP gas station at the tri-corner of 477 Main St., Salem Street and Campbell Street at the north end of Woburn Center has been vacant now for many years but as this 1972 Daily Times Chronicle file photo shows it has looked much the same over the years (minus the familiar gold top). Plans to demolish it have never materialized over the years. The file photo from Kevin Haggerty noted the station was formerly an Esso, as well.