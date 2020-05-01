WOBURN - The Annual McKeown Boys & Girls Club Carnival to be held on May 14-17 at the Showcase Cinema;s parking lot off Route 128 ( K-95) has been officially canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The carnival date has not been re-scheduled.
The carnival has been held for over a half-century in order to raise funds for the highly-popular organization and features Dean & Flynn Fiesta Shows of Salisbury, the largest carnival company in New England. Other carnivals by Dean & Fiesta Shows in Revere and Dedham have also been canceled to date.and preliminary plans call for hopefully sometime in July.
Other area festivals have also been canceled, including the Enka Fair in Winchester on the weekend of May 15-16.
McKeown Boys & Girls Club officials noted their disappointment as the event is much-anticipated by club members, staffers, officers and board members and is a major fundraiser for the 1,600-member club.
