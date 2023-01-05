WOBURN - The City Council hit the brakes on Lawless Chrysler’s licensing renewal process for the upcoming calendar year after West Side Councilor Charles Viola raised more concerns about how the car dealership handles new inventory deliveries.
In a decision that could eventually put at risk the Four Corners area business’ ability to sell its fleet of new and used cars and trucks, the council in their final meeting before the Christmas holiday took no action on a pair of vehicle sales license renewal applications recently submitted by the Lexington Street dealership.
Instead of denying the permit, the council officially agreed to lay both licensing petitions on the table, a delaying tactic that lets the elected officials postpone votes on the renewals until a future but undetermined date.
Customarily, the City Council rubber-stamps such licensing petitions so long as the applications have been reviewed and found to be in order by the Public Safety and Licenses Committee. Heading into the recent gathering, that subgroup of City Councilors had advised approval of both a first and second motor vehicle sales license petition filed by Lawless, which has been a fixture in the community for the past half-century.
However, the council - including Public Safety and License Committee members - agreed to set aside that formal recommendation after Viola explained he had just observed a situation where a car carrier began unloading cars at the dealership while still partially obstructing a portion of Lexington Street.
“I’d like to hold back on Lawless, because I witnessed [an incident similar] to what we spoke about in committee happening again,” Viola explained.
The latest alleged special permit violation comes just about a month after Lawless Chrysler Vice President Ralph Bavaro appeared before the council and promised to take steps to ensure car carriers are pulling fully off of Lexington Street before new inventory is dropped off at the dealership.
Specifically, during a Special Permits Committee meeting in late November, Bavaro and local attorney Joseph Tarby outlined plans to realign a portion of the business’ parking lot to create additional offloading space.
Viola, whose district includes the Four Corners area, launched the original fall complaints about the alleged special permit infraction after the Ward 7 Councilor received multiple calls from constituents about the purported traffic and safety hazard. After looking into the matter, Building Commissioner Thomas Quinn agreed a violation had occurred and issued a cease and desist letter to the business.
About a year ago now, Lawless Inc. was granted permission by the City Council to construct a two-story edition with 9,025 square feet of interior space at the Lexington Street site. Dealership officials say that project, once finished, will permanently fix the trucking and delivery problems.
However, city officials say the long-standing concern needs to be addressed now, because under the most recent special permit conditions, the council made clear it would no longer tolerate the practice.
During his most recent interaction with the council in November, Bavaro made clear his frustration with delays in being issued final permits for the expansion project. He also contended it was unfair to so strictly enforce the new special permit condition now, because the requirement is a hardship given the current layout of the site.
“My guess is the car carrier didn’t pull in far enough, and we’ll do our best to control it [in the future],” said Bavaro in response to Viola’s testimony about inventory being shuffled around on the public way. “For 50 years, we were allowed to offload into the street. We’ve tried to accommodate your wishes even before we pulled this special permit.”
The Special Permits Committee could be calling Lawless back before it in light of the latest reported offloading violation, as board members warned the petitioner that it would be keeping a close eye on the business while waiting for the latest parking lot fixes.
(1) comment
I want to remind the current Alderman, that Lawless has been a great partner to the City of Woburn by landscaping and maintaining the center island. I understand the safety concerns but denying a dealership a permit in these very difficult economic times is too heavy handed.
